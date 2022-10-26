Grounded guide: List of all known bugs, issues, and upcoming fixes

Grounded is scarcely recognizable when compared to its original launch state in July 2020, as the game has undergone an endless number of changes leading up to its fated 1.0 public release. Now that Grounded is putting the finishing touches on its epic survival-adventure story with a massive final content update, a huge influx of new players is expected — as well as some new issues.

The completed Grounded should be considerably more polished than during its initial debut. Still, it's almost certain that some lingering bugs will make themselves known after more players get their hands on what is already one of the best Xbox games of 2022. We'll be monitoring the game's launch, and the official Grounded and Obsidian Entertainment channels, to collect every known issue and any nascent bugs, as well as recent or upcoming fixes and potential workarounds.

It should be noted that, while we appreciate reports on faults we may have missed or additional information on known issues, this is not how players should report problems to the Grounded team. For that purpose, players can head to the Grounded forums or Obsidian Support. There's also the Grounded issue tracker, although this resource is not always the most up-to-date.

Grounded: All known issues and bugs

As more players begin to explore the Backyard in Grounded, more imperfections are bound to be discovered. We'll update this section with any and all known issues we see reported by players and Obsidian Entertainment, as well as what we notice from our own time spent in Grounded. If workarounds are available for any more egregious issues, we'll also include them below the bug in question.

Black Ants near Trash Pile cause performance issues

A peculiar issue is degrading the performance for many Grounded players, and it's related to the Black Ant population in the Trash Pile biome. Black Ants are gathering absurd amounts of food underwater, resulting in poor framerates and stuttering in the Backyard. The Grounded team is investigating this issue.

Multiplayer games crashing on both Xbox and PC

Some players on both Xbox and PC are reporting that joining or hosting multiplayer games may result in crashes.. The Grounded team is actively investigating these issues. For players who experience crashes when attempting to join or play a multiplayer game, the Grounded team has indicated that a fix is coming in a future patch update.

PC players on Steam unable to join or host multiplayer games

Some Grounded players, especially on Steam, are reporting issues joining or hosting multiplayer games. Players who attempt to join or host a multiplayer game are repeatedly kicked, and are unable to do so successfully. The Grounded team is aware of these issues, and has suggested a workaround for players ahead of a more permanent fix.

Workaround: To resolve the multiplayer issues for Steam players, the Grounded team suggests the all players need to be friends with the host (through the Xbox app), and that all players join the host's multiplayer lobby in Grounded before the game is started.

Players losing gear when disconnecting from multiplayer games

Grounded players are reporting that they are losing all of their gear whenever they're forcefully disconnected from a multiplayer game. The Grounded team has investigated this issue and has indicated a fix is coming in a future patch.

Audio cutting out or degrading in quality

A small subset of Grounded players have long been affected by audio issues, including missing audio or quality degradation, and it appears these issues have continued into the game's full release. Some players are reporting that, on both Xbox and PC, game audio may gradually disappear or sound more broken over time.

Performance issues and crashing during Mantis fight

Players enjoying Grounded on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One may encounter crashes during the intense Mantis boss fight, while Xbox One players may experience degraded performance, overheating, and reduced power draw during the fight. The Grounded team is investigating these issues.

It's certain that, as issues and bugs surface in Grounded, the team at Obsidian Entertainment will immediately begin working to resolve them. Here, we'll list the most recent patches, hotfixes, and bug squashing updates for Grounded, so you can be aware when an issue plaguing your time in Grounded is fixed. We'll also include any upcoming fixes or updates that are rolling out to players in the near future.

Grounded 1.0.4 — Oct. 21, 2022

Full changelog from Obsidian Entertainment.

General changes

Creature Cards in the data tab are now sorted by creature tier

The Game Report Card no longer requires Mutations to be unlocked for 100% completion as at least 1 mutation requires Multiplayer to unlock

Crafting balance changes

All flavored arrows now craft in stacks of 10 for 1 piece of candy / salt

Gas and Super Gas arrows now craft in stacks of 5 for 1 gas / super gas sack

Super Venom Arrows now craft in stacks of 10 for 1 super venom gland

Creature balance changes

Spiders are no longer immune to poison, and instead have 25-90% poison resistance depending on species / tier Black Widow being the exception, which is still fully immune to poison

Black Widow no longer immune to Venom

Increased the Mant's phase based damage reduction by 20%

The Mantis is now easier to stun

Item balance changes

Tick Macuahuitl damage reduced by 15%

Widow Dagger damage reduced by 10%

Base damage of most poison effects (player and enemy) reduced by about 10%

Broodmother Club's Apex Predator effect now applies venom instead of poison (so it bypasses immunities and resistances)

Mantis Scythe now costs 25% less stamina to swing

Black Ox Armor's "Overbearing" effect proc chance with a full set upped from 30% to 80%

Black Ox Armor set bonus now adds much more stun damage to melee charge attacks

Prod Smacker damage increased by 50%

Moth armor set "Ranged Cut" effect proc chance with a full set upped from 15% to 60%

Moth armor set "Ranged Cut" effect rescaled from 10 damage per second for 10 seconds to 20 damage per second for 5 seconds

Tripled the stun value of the Sour Battleaxe

Bee Armor's "Bow Stun" effectiveness doubled

Ladybird Shield's "Block Free Attack" now applies to all attacks for 5 seconds instead of clearing on the first attack after it triggers

Compliance Badge base heal reduced from 10HP to 8HP

Mantis Trinket now grants stamina on crit 100% of the time instead of 50% of the time

Mantis Trinket stamina granted on crit increased from 20 to 50

Mutation balance changes

Corporate Kickback's 100% lifesteal effect now works on all attacks for 5 seconds after activation, instead of just the first attack

Natural Explorer movement speed increase changed from 3 / 6 / 10% to 20 / 35 / 50%

Natural Explorer now gets disabled when fighting creatures

Crash fixes

Fixed occasional crash that could occur when eating or drinking items

Fixed crash that could occur while charging up a magic staff

Fixed crash that could occur when opening up the Map screen

Major fixes

The previously unobtainable "Mixing Rig" note has been placed in the yard now for pickup

Game Report Card now checks for the correct number of SCA.B pickups and Yard data

Clients who disconnect or save while incapacitated but not dead will no longer lose their equipment when they rejoin

Other fixes

You will no longer always go up some ziplines when interacting with them

In-progress drag-and-drop operations are canceled when you die to prevent item duplication

Bomb arrows now properly deal damage when launched from a fully charged bow shot

Bomb arrows now properly deal damage when under the effect of Quickdraw, the set bonus of the antlion armor set

Waft Emitter rage bars properly fill up again

Improved creature navigation issues around the trash biome

Upgrading magic staves actually increases the damage done from them

Grounded 1.0.3 — Oct. 17, 2022

Full changelog from Obsidian Entertainment.

General changes

Adjusted the audio for the Bounce Pad

Crash fixes

Sorting large inventories with lots of items with stack sizes upgraded no longer crashes the game Improves performance of sort action as well

Fixed random crash that could occur during gameplay

Bug fixes

Night base music will play more appropriately for smaller bases

Ziplines for clients will no longer have their positions occasionally become incorrect

Ladybug and Ladybird now have distinctive names in other languages than English

Grounded 1.0.2 — Oct. 13, 2022

Original report from Windows Central. Full changelog from Obsidian Entertainment.

New features

Added a "Sort" button to the Inventory and Storage screens

Game balance & difficulty changes

Doubled base durability of most weapons and armors

Doubled duration / durability of all torches

Mosquitos in the Grasslands do not spawn until 1 Super Chip is turned in

Damage and HP for some of the early tier 2 creatures have been lowered a bit

Toxicology Badge now provides 90% gas damage resistance instead of full immunity

Javamatic fight spawns less creatures in single player now to make it less difficult

Other changes

Relocating a building will no longer be canceled if you stumble into combat with a creature

BURG.L will now only give Artificer quests for items the player has not yet crafted

Mant combo attacks no longer interrupted via perfect blocks

Mant damage slightly increased

Quartzite and Marble of all tiers now default stack to 99 (cannot be upgraded further via milk molars)

Slightly increased the stamina cost of staff attacks

Spiny Water Fleas now have a very small chance to drop Pond Moss when looted

Text chat messages filter for profanity

Edible mushrooms placed under all large mushrooms in the Upper Yard

O.R.C. EMP Bomb applies a large DoT (damage over time) to to O.R.C. creatures that are hit with it

The field station near the outskirts of the Stump area has been moved into the Stump itself for higher visibility and utility

You can remove a Surveyor Resource waypoint from inside the default Map screen (no longer have to be at a Surveyor to do it)

Slime mold light sources and the Firefly Headlamp light color has been desaturated a bit to not cast an overly lime green color on everything

Getting a 100% on the Game Report Card requires completing all of the MIX.Rs now

Crash fixes

Fixed crash that could happen if a creature is looted or despawns while an attack with visual effects was about to play

Fixed crash that could occur when taming a pet

Reducing Out of Memory crashes when loading a save

Major fixes

Xbox and Windows Store players can rename Storage chests again as long as their profile allows User Generated Content to be shown

If you progressed beyond the story of receiving the Embiggening Cell, but did not get it for some reason, the game will grant it to you on your next load of the save

If you progress to the story point where you need to interact with the Javamatic but the game will not let you, the game will fix up the quest state on your next load of the save

Loading an early access save will no longer trigger the "Analyze a Pebblet / Analyze Raw Fiber" quests if you have already done so. Fixes 1.0 saves that are stuck with this quest as well

Players will no longer disconnect from multiplayer after being online for 4+ hours

Doors at player bases will properly have the door open state synced if the open state was changed while a client was far away

Wolf Spiders will more reliably sleep during the day

Addressed some cases where you could not get a 100% on the Game Report card

Other fixes

Addressed additional use cases where creatures could become stuck in the terrain

Optimized the Mantis Pollen attack for Low and Medium quality settings (this includes Xbox One)

Pinch Whacker now properly classified as a club instead of an axe, no longer deals chopping damage

Prod Smacker now properly classified as a club instead of a greatsword, no longer deals slashing damage

The "Got to Peep Them All" Achievement no longer requires having all Gold cards

Jack-O-Lantern will no longer spawn on the porch during October if you have any base buildings in the way

Poison immunity has been readded back to Spiders as that was not supposed to have been removed

Backpacks that drop near the car batteries in the Upper Yard will be teleported to a safe location nearby to prevent them from getting stuck in instant death locations

The workout monitors in the Pond biodome will correctly turn on after opening the biodome instead of after turning in the Super Chip to BURG.L

You can no longer nab certain items through the walls or windows

Your character name should no longer rarely show up over your own character

The text filter in the crafting menu will be applied correctly after changing tabs or crafting an item

Placement of the Sap Catcher provides better control over the placement angle

Buildings will now actually display their Defense values in the building interface

Items will now actually display their Stun values in item description boxes

Mantis armor crit effects no longer sometimes apply themselves to the player

Bomb arrows now cost stamina to shoot like every other arrow

Sour battle axe now properly considered an axe

Non-diagonal buildings can now snap to diagonal rotations at specific angles

Fixed various terrain and foliage and floating dirt issues

Loading an early access save will not reset dropped player backpacks This is not retroactive for any playthrough that has already made progress on 1.0 from an early access save

Fixed some audio volume issues that would cause abrupt music stoppage

Using photo mode no longer scales up creature damage

Mutations on old saves will properly sync to their correct unlock level based 1.0 value changes

Depositing partial stacks into containers works correctly

