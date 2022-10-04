Best motherboards for AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 2022

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is a serious processor for serious individuals. It has 16 cores and 32 threads, making it the most powerful Ryzen processor to date without moving into Threadripper territory. In order to make the most of this CPU, we've rounded up the best AM5 motherboards to help you build a fantastic PC.

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The ASUS ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi is the best motherboard for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X if you're after value for money. It's a mid-tier AM5 motherboard with some premium features and a solid 18+2 power delivery design. You could even overclock the CPU a little, so long as you have decent cooling. GIGABYTE X670 AORUS Elite AX View at Amazon (opens in new tab) GIGABYTE's X670 AORUS Elite AX is a more affordably motherboard compared to our other recommendations. This doesn't mean it's not worth considering for your next PC build. It has the same DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 support as more expensive boards, as well as plenty of M.2 slots and a 16+2+2 power phase design. ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme View at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're able to afford it and need the additional performance headroom, ASUS has the excellent ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme. This premium motherboard has a 20+2 killer power stage design for stable overclocking, plenty of M.2 slots, and great VRM cooling. ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI View at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the motherboard to go for if you want to cram everything inside a more compact PC case. It may be smaller than our other picks here, but there's full DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support, a 10+2 power phase design, and two M.2 slots.

Choosing the best motherboard

The motherboard is an important component inside a PC. It's what connects everything together and allows you to run your favorite OS, apps, and games. Choosing the right board for a CPU like the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X depends on what you plan on using it for. If you're planning an enthusiast machine or a PC for heavy tasks and overclocking, you're going to want to spend more.

We'd recommend the excellent ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming for most PC builds with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, regardless of whether it's an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. It has decent enough power delivery and VRM cooling that allows you to push the AMD processors a little further than stock settings. It's kitted out with plenty of features too.

If you really want to push the processor a step further, we'd recommend the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme. This monstrous motherboard has beefy power delivery in the form of 20+2 and the cooling for the VRMs is vastly improved, allowing you to push them harder. Other highlight features include five M.2 slots and 10Gb networking.