Best PC and laptop security accessories 2024

As laptops have become more expensive and an investment, protecting them has become more important than ever. This guide gathers different security accessories and covers different use cases and scenarios.

Not everybody will need a security cable or a biometric USB key, but having different options for unique situations is never a bad thing. There are a lot of Kensington products on this list, as it's the leader in laptop security and has some of the best products on the market, so it's hard not to recommend.

There are also applications you can install on mobile devices and laptops that can help to track stolen devices and we will highlight one of those today so if the worst-case scenario does happen, you might have a chance at getting your device back.



The quick list

The best security accessories in 2024

The best security accessories in 2024

Below, you'll find complete breakdowns of why these choices have made my list of the best security accessories for PCs and laptops. While I haven't had the opportunity to hand-test some of these exact models, I have used almost identical counterparts and items from the same brands in the past, and these accessories have the features and user reviews to bolster my confidence in recommending them.

The best Kensington security cable

The Kensington Slim Combination Laptop Lock is made with ultra-thin laptops in mind. (Image credit: Kensington)

1. Kensington Slim Combination Laptop Lock - K60600WW Best Kensington security cable Specifications Slot Type: Standard Slot Lock Type: Combination Lock Resettable Code: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Kensington brand + Fits a Standard K-slot + Slim lock head design + Resettable 4-wheel combination lock + 6' long carbon steel cable Reasons to avoid - Not compatible with Dell or Alienware - Doesn't fit Kensington Nanosaver slot - Only fits a Standard Kensington Slot

As Kensington likes to boast, Kensington is the "inventor and worldwide leader in laptop security locks." There are several different types of slots depending on your device. It's important to make sure that the lock you're purchasing fits the slot on your laptop or device.

While there are several reasons you might want a security cable, they aren't the most practical outside of a public place. That being said, if you need to leave your laptop in your car, or take it to a public place, it could be worthwhile to have a lock so it can't be lifted by a passerby.

I've used security cable locks before, mostly Kensington and they are a useful tool that perform their function. There isn't much negative to say about them, and if you can think of any reason you might want to lock your laptop or compatible device down, a security cable is the best option to do that.

The best alternative security cable

The Amazon Basics Combination, 6-Foot Carbon Steel Cable Lock is a good alternative to a Kensington lock and is slightly cheaper. (Image credit: Amazon)

The best alternative security cable Specifications Brand: Amazon Basics Item model number : ‎RL0151 Item Weight: ‎4.6 ounces Product Dimensions: ‎2.12 x 1.33 x 0.73 inches Lock Slot: Standard Kensington Security Slot (7x3mm) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheaper option than Kensington + Amazon Basics quality + Fits a standard Kensington slot + Push-to-lock function allows for easy one-handed use Reasons to avoid - Won't fit for every slot - Ultra slim laptops may not lay flat

If you don't want to go with the market leader Kensington, Amazon Basics has a great alternative for a cheaper price. It has some bad reviews, but it's mostly people who mistakenly bought it and it didn't fit the slot on their device.

Most reviews focus on the quality being good, and that is expected. If you have never purchased an Amazon Basics product before, they are usually generic clones of name-brand items but have decent quality.

Again, a security cable lock won't be a solution for everybody, but if you're in the market for one you can either go with Kensington, Amazon Basics, or another alternative on the market. They are a budget friendly solution that work well to lock down your device to a physical location.

The best USB biometric key reader

The Kensington USB biometric security key allows you to use Windows Hello on a laptop or PC that doesn't come with a fingerprint reader. (Image credit: Kensington)

3. Kensington VeriMark USB Fingerprint Key Reader - K67977WW The best USB biometric key reader Specifications Brand: Kensington Series: VeriMark Item Weight: .88 ounces Color: Black Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + FIDO U2F Certified + Fingerprint reader + Works in USB-C ports with adapter + Compatible with Windows Hello + Works with password apps Reasons to avoid - Your laptop likely already has biometrics - Takes up a USB slot

If you haven't had the pleasure of using biometrics on a device for authentication through Windows Hello, you're missing out. It's much faster and easier than having to type in your password.

Unfortunately, most desktop PCs don't come with a fingerprint reader, and even some laptops still don't have them integrated, I'm looking at you Surface Book 3.

Being able to have an external USB that can plug in and quickly authenticate you is a great option, and biometrics are more secure than passwords in most situations.

The Kensington USB biometric security key can also be setup to work with popular password applications like "Dashlane, LastPass (Premium), Keeper (Premium) and Roboform, to allow the fingerprint to authenticate and automatically fill in usernames and passwords for websites."

The best anti-theft laptop bag

A lifestyle image of your chosen product, with the 'full screen' box checked. (Image credit: Tzowla)

4. Tzowla Travel Laptop Backpack The best anti-theft laptop bag Specifications Capacity: 34 liters Size: 15.6 inches Outer Material: Polyester Water Resistant: Yes Weight: 830 grams Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + USB and Headphone Port + Zipper combination lock + Sleek design + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Lesser-known brand - Not 100% secure

I have a few backpacks that have zipper locks on them, and they do ease my mind a bit when I'm traveling. I often do have to take my work laptop on the road with me when I'm on call, and having my laptop stolen out of a bag would be catastrophic, so I always make sure to lock up the zippers and keep the bag with-in arms reach at all times when I'm out and about.

This laptop bag has some great features like USB and headphone passthrough so you can charge your phone if you need to or plug in some headphones. The price for this bag isn't horrible either, at around $30 at the time of this write-up, it has 47,000 reviews and is one of the most popular items I've seen on Amazon that I've never heard of before.

If you're in the market for a security-focused laptop backpack, this looks like it is a great option and with my experience with different locking backpacks, this seems to have all the features you could want out of a $30 bag.

The best tag tracker

The Samsung SmartTag2 syncs with the app on your phone and lets you track it wherever it goes. (Image credit: Samsung)

5. SAMSUNG Galaxy SmartTag2 The best tag tracker Specifications Brand: Samsung Compatible Device: Tablet, Smartphone Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Control Method: App Product Dimensions: 1.13 x 2.06 x 0.31 inches Item Weight: 0.634 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stays powered for up to 500 days + Can track the tag anywhere Reasons to avoid - Hard to permanently attach to a device - Battery can die - Thief might remove it

Apple AirTags are all the craze right now, to be honest I didn't even know that Samsung made a competitor to Apples popular AirTag. Doing some research into the best tracker tags and knowing that a lot of us prefer Android to Apple led me to recommend the Samsung SmartTag2. If you do have an iPhone, feel free to pick up an Apple AirTag, but if you're team Green and using an Android, the Samsung SmartTag2 is a comparable price and does everything you could need it to.

While it would be difficult to actually attach a SmartTag to your laptop, most laptops usually travel around in bags, so it's a good idea to throw one into your bag as a secondary precaution. I have seen some Reddit posts online of user's opening up their laptops and putting a tracker tag inside of it, but since the batteries don't last forever, that seems like a bad idea to me.

We are all mostly familiar with "findmyphone" features, but there is nothing worse than having your device stolen, or it gets lost, and you realizing you never enabled the feature in the first place. A SmartTag can help track things when the software options fail.

The best anti-theft software

Prey from the Prey Project is like "findmyphone" for any operating system. (Image credit: Prey)

6. Prey anti-theft software The best anti-theft software Specifications Operating Systems: Android, iOS, Window, MacOS, Ubuntu Cost: Free for one device Active Tracking (always-on): Yes Screen Lock: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Prey Reasons to buy + Active Tracking (always-on) + Location history + Missing Reports + Activity Log + Geofences + Screen Lock + Free for one device Reasons to avoid - Multiple device license costs money - Needs to be setup correctly

While researching the best anti-theft software there were many names that came up, but one of the best multi-platform options that came up again and again was Prey. Prey works on nearly any device, and you can use install it on one device for free per the Prey web site.

It works by downloading the executable onto your laptop, tablet, or phone and then signing up for an account online. The executable will send logs back to your online account so that you can access it online and see your device location. You can also lock your screen remotely and check the activity log.

Prey does offer plans for multiple devices and even enterprise options. It has glowing reviews online and is a fair price for what it's offering. While this isn't quite anti-theft, software like these have been proven to be one of the best ways to help law enforcement recover stolen items.

How to choose the best security accessories for you

How to choose

Luckily, in this buying guide, I focused on different accessories that aren't in competition with each other besides the two security cable locks. With that in mind, which security accessory you should pick will really depend on how you use your laptop. Are you going to be traveling with it a lot? Then, the anti-theft backpack is a good pickup. Do you have to take your laptop to an office or public place? Then, the security cable locks could make sure your laptop doesn't wander off while you're away from your desk.

All of these products are great options, and most of them have alternatives you can pick up at a different price point, or that will fit your specific device. These accessories are a jumping-off point and hopefully can give you an idea of some ways to better secure your laptop or PC in the future.

Can I use these security accessories for travel?

Yes, these accessories would be extremely useful while traveling, especially internationally. Many times, while traveling we are forced to leave our laptops or other devices in our hotel rooms, having a security cable to lock the device down would be a great idea during these times.

Unfortunately, expensive electronics inside bags are a prime target while riding public transportation or walking around in a big city. Having a laptop bag that locks the zippers and is built to prevent easy entry could be a huge deterrent to thieves. It's also smart to put a Samsung SmartTag2 in your bag so that if the entire bag gets stolen, you can track it.

The use cases for these security accessories are pretty obvious, but there is never a foolproof way to protect everything. Make sure you have all of your important items backed up to the cloud. Microsoft OneDrive offers backup services at a good price if you need more storage than the 1 TB included in Microsoft 365.