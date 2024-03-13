Best PC and laptop security accessories 2024
Looking to secure your new PC or laptop? Here are my must-have accessories.
As laptops have become more expensive and an investment, protecting them has become more important than ever. This guide gathers different security accessories and covers different use cases and scenarios.
Not everybody will need a security cable or a biometric USB key, but having different options for unique situations is never a bad thing. There are a lot of Kensington products on this list, as it's the leader in laptop security and has some of the best products on the market, so it's hard not to recommend.
There are also applications you can install on mobile devices and laptops that can help to track stolen devices and we will highlight one of those today so if the worst-case scenario does happen, you might have a chance at getting your device back.
The quick list
If you're in a hurry, check out a quick list of my picks for the best security accessories for your PC or laptop. Hit the links below to read a full breakdown of any options, with details of the pros and cons for each.
Best security cable
While not every device has a standard Kensington slot on it, a lot of them do. Even if this cable won't fit your device, Kensington likely makes a cable that does fit it. Kensington locks are well trusted and an easy way to secure your laptop or mobile tablet/electronics.
Best budget cable
We all love Amazon Basics products. They are normally a great product for a huge discount over the brand name option. This lock seems to have most of the same features as the Kensington locks but comes at a cheaper price. While this lock might be a bit bigger than the number 1 option, it does still have a slim profile. As always, check to make sure it will fit your device slot before ordering.
Best fingerprint reader
While most laptops already come with a fingerprint reader built-in, not all of them do. Especially in the case of a desktop PC, they are much less common. This is a cheap option to pick up and can greatly improve security for your device as well as make authentication faster. With 4.0 stars on over 3,300 reviews on Amazon and Kensington's name on it, this is a great product if you have the need for it.
Best anti-theft bag
While researching multiple bags, and having used my own anti-theft laptop bags in the past, I was surprised to see how many reviews this laptop bag has. With 4.6 stars out of over an outrageous 47,000 reviews this Tzowla backpack must be checking a lot of boxes. Having a way to lock zippers is great, and having USB and headphone passthrough is also a nice feature.
Best tag tracker
It's never a bad idea to throw a tracker tag into your laptop bag or even try to attach it to your laptop if possible. While it's not foolproof, if it does stay with your laptop after being stolen, tracker tags like the SmartTag 2 or an Apple AirTag are one of the fastest ways to recover a lost/stolen item. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 is a great Android alternative with great features.
Best anti-theft software
Prey is a multi-platform anti-theft solution for mobile, MacOS, Windows, and other operating systems. The software is basically like "find my phone" but for laptops and other devices. While Prey isn't free, the price isn't overwhelming either. For about $1.30 per month, you can keep your laptop safe and be able to track it if it does get stolen. Prey also has enterprise solutions if you're in the market for that.
The best security accessories in 2024
Below, you'll find complete breakdowns of why these choices have made my list of the best security accessories for PCs and laptops. While I haven't had the opportunity to hand-test some of these exact models, I have used almost identical counterparts and items from the same brands in the past, and these accessories have the features and user reviews to bolster my confidence in recommending them.
The best Kensington security cable
1. Kensington Slim Combination Laptop Lock - K60600WW
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As Kensington likes to boast, Kensington is the "inventor and worldwide leader in laptop security locks." There are several different types of slots depending on your device. It's important to make sure that the lock you're purchasing fits the slot on your laptop or device.
While there are several reasons you might want a security cable, they aren't the most practical outside of a public place. That being said, if you need to leave your laptop in your car, or take it to a public place, it could be worthwhile to have a lock so it can't be lifted by a passerby.
I've used security cable locks before, mostly Kensington and they are a useful tool that perform their function. There isn't much negative to say about them, and if you can think of any reason you might want to lock your laptop or compatible device down, a security cable is the best option to do that.
The best alternative security cable
2. Amazon Basics 6-Foot Carbon Steel Cable Lock
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you don't want to go with the market leader Kensington, Amazon Basics has a great alternative for a cheaper price. It has some bad reviews, but it's mostly people who mistakenly bought it and it didn't fit the slot on their device.
Most reviews focus on the quality being good, and that is expected. If you have never purchased an Amazon Basics product before, they are usually generic clones of name-brand items but have decent quality.
Again, a security cable lock won't be a solution for everybody, but if you're in the market for one you can either go with Kensington, Amazon Basics, or another alternative on the market. They are a budget friendly solution that work well to lock down your device to a physical location.
The best USB biometric key reader
3. Kensington VeriMark USB Fingerprint Key Reader - K67977WW
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you haven't had the pleasure of using biometrics on a device for authentication through Windows Hello, you're missing out. It's much faster and easier than having to type in your password.
Unfortunately, most desktop PCs don't come with a fingerprint reader, and even some laptops still don't have them integrated, I'm looking at you Surface Book 3.
Being able to have an external USB that can plug in and quickly authenticate you is a great option, and biometrics are more secure than passwords in most situations.
The Kensington USB biometric security key can also be setup to work with popular password applications like "Dashlane, LastPass (Premium), Keeper (Premium) and Roboform, to allow the fingerprint to authenticate and automatically fill in usernames and passwords for websites."
The best anti-theft laptop bag
4. Tzowla Travel Laptop Backpack
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I have a few backpacks that have zipper locks on them, and they do ease my mind a bit when I'm traveling. I often do have to take my work laptop on the road with me when I'm on call, and having my laptop stolen out of a bag would be catastrophic, so I always make sure to lock up the zippers and keep the bag with-in arms reach at all times when I'm out and about.
This laptop bag has some great features like USB and headphone passthrough so you can charge your phone if you need to or plug in some headphones. The price for this bag isn't horrible either, at around $30 at the time of this write-up, it has 47,000 reviews and is one of the most popular items I've seen on Amazon that I've never heard of before.
If you're in the market for a security-focused laptop backpack, this looks like it is a great option and with my experience with different locking backpacks, this seems to have all the features you could want out of a $30 bag.
The best tag tracker
5. SAMSUNG Galaxy SmartTag2
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Apple AirTags are all the craze right now, to be honest I didn't even know that Samsung made a competitor to Apples popular AirTag. Doing some research into the best tracker tags and knowing that a lot of us prefer Android to Apple led me to recommend the Samsung SmartTag2. If you do have an iPhone, feel free to pick up an Apple AirTag, but if you're team Green and using an Android, the Samsung SmartTag2 is a comparable price and does everything you could need it to.
While it would be difficult to actually attach a SmartTag to your laptop, most laptops usually travel around in bags, so it's a good idea to throw one into your bag as a secondary precaution. I have seen some Reddit posts online of user's opening up their laptops and putting a tracker tag inside of it, but since the batteries don't last forever, that seems like a bad idea to me.
We are all mostly familiar with "findmyphone" features, but there is nothing worse than having your device stolen, or it gets lost, and you realizing you never enabled the feature in the first place. A SmartTag can help track things when the software options fail.
The best anti-theft software
6. Prey anti-theft software
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
While researching the best anti-theft software there were many names that came up, but one of the best multi-platform options that came up again and again was Prey. Prey works on nearly any device, and you can use install it on one device for free per the Prey web site.
It works by downloading the executable onto your laptop, tablet, or phone and then signing up for an account online. The executable will send logs back to your online account so that you can access it online and see your device location. You can also lock your screen remotely and check the activity log.
Prey does offer plans for multiple devices and even enterprise options. It has glowing reviews online and is a fair price for what it's offering. While this isn't quite anti-theft, software like these have been proven to be one of the best ways to help law enforcement recover stolen items.
How to choose the best security accessories for you
How to choose
Luckily, in this buying guide, I focused on different accessories that aren't in competition with each other besides the two security cable locks. With that in mind, which security accessory you should pick will really depend on how you use your laptop. Are you going to be traveling with it a lot? Then, the anti-theft backpack is a good pickup. Do you have to take your laptop to an office or public place? Then, the security cable locks could make sure your laptop doesn't wander off while you're away from your desk.
All of these products are great options, and most of them have alternatives you can pick up at a different price point, or that will fit your specific device. These accessories are a jumping-off point and hopefully can give you an idea of some ways to better secure your laptop or PC in the future.
Can I use these security accessories for travel?
Yes, these accessories would be extremely useful while traveling, especially internationally. Many times, while traveling we are forced to leave our laptops or other devices in our hotel rooms, having a security cable to lock the device down would be a great idea during these times.
Unfortunately, expensive electronics inside bags are a prime target while riding public transportation or walking around in a big city. Having a laptop bag that locks the zippers and is built to prevent easy entry could be a huge deterrent to thieves. It's also smart to put a Samsung SmartTag2 in your bag so that if the entire bag gets stolen, you can track it.
The use cases for these security accessories are pretty obvious, but there is never a foolproof way to protect everything. Make sure you have all of your important items backed up to the cloud. Microsoft OneDrive offers backup services at a good price if you need more storage than the 1 TB included in Microsoft 365.
