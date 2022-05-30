Grab the Alienware Aurora R10 PC on sale for $1,300 during Dell's Summer Sale

The Dell Summer Sale is here, and you can save big on a myriad of computers from gaming PCs to business laptops. While Dell is notoriously good at offering discounts where it can, this sale includes a section for limited quantity items. These are items that have a much faster expiration date than other deals either because the time to save is running out or the actual quantity is. One of those deals includes the Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop on sale for just $1,299.99 (opens in new tab). That's $450 off what it normally sells for, but this deal is already 50% claimed and may sell out.



If it does sell out by the time you read this, don't panic. Check out the Limited Quantity Deals at Dell and see if there are other options available. You still have a chance to take advantage of the Summer Sale before it ends, and Dell is regularly updating the page with new discounts.

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC $1,750 $1,299.99 at Dell



The technical specs for this PC include an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and more.

If you're going to go for a prebuilt gaming desktop, you might as well get one that looks good. One thing Alienware does well is the aesthetic. Of course, it also packs this chassis with a ton of great hardware.



You get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor with up to 4.60GHz speeds with Max Boost Clock, a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive, and 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card so you can play the latest games at high settings.



Some of the other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, multiple USB-C ports including one on the front and one on the back, seven USB-A 3.2 ports including some with Powershare technology, and more.



It comes with its own keyboard and mouse so all you need is a monitor to get going as soon as you get it. Plus, you can use the AlienFX feature to light up your case with programmable zones and millions of colors to choose from.