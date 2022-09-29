Intel sneaks out Arc A310 graphics card

What you need to know

Intel announced the Arc A310 graphics card this week.

The Arc A310 is a low-tier graphics card aimed at systems that don't have integrated graphics.

The GPU features six Xe cores, 4GB of GDDR6 memory, a graphics clock of 2000MHz and a 75W TDP.

Intel made multiple major hardware announcements this month, including the official unveiling of its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs and its Arc A770 GPU. Perhaps lost in the sauce was the announcement of the Arc A310 graphics card, an entry-level card meant to compete with integrated graphics (via PC Gamer). That's somewhat reasonable, considering that the GPU is rather modest when it comes to specs.

The Arc A310 isn't meant to power the best PC games. Instead, it is designed to be put in systems that lack integrated graphics. It includes six Xe cores, 4GB of GDDR6 memory, and a graphics clock of 2000MHz. It also has a relatively low 75W TDP.

While the Arc A310 is far from a powerhouse, it has some nice features. As highlighted by PC Gamer, the Arc A310 supports DisplayPort 2.0 and AV1 encoding and decoding. It also works with H.264, H.265, and HDMI 2.1. Overall, the graphics card looks like it will deliver what's expected and needed within its category.

Intel has not shared pricing or availability for the Arc A310 at this time. PC Gamer notes that there's a chance the GPU never rests on retail shelves. Instead, it may only be available as part of pre-built systems from manufacturers like Dell or HP.

Many PCs have some form of integrated graphics these days, so the demand for the Arc A310 will likely be small. Several newer CPUs from Intel and AMD feature integrated graphics. Notably, Intel's F-series CPUs do not have integrated graphics, though PCs with those chips often have dedicated graphics.