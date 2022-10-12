Microsoft's new Adaptive Accessories are generally available starting this month

What you need to know

Microsoft announced a range of adaptive accessories alongside its new Surface hardware.

The accessories can be used to replace or augment existing mice and keyboards.

The range includes a mouse with separate components, a wireless hub, and dedicated buttons.

Microsoft also unveiled 3D-printed grips for the Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 and Microsoft Business Pen.

Microsoft has been on a mission to make tech more accessible for several years. The company unveiled the Xbox Adaptive Controller back in 2018, which changed the lives of many gamers. When Windows 11 rolled out, it included several new accessibility features, which were expanded further with the Windows 11 2022 Update. Now, the tech giant is launching a new range of accessories for PCs.

Announced alongside several Surface devices, the Microsoft Adaptive Accessories allow people to customize their computing setup. The lineup includes a mouse, wireless hub, and separate buttons.

The mouse has three separate components, a core, a tail extension, and thumb support. People can adapt these in a variety of ways to fit their specific setup.

The adaptive wireless hub can connect to up to three devices wirelessly or through USB-C. It supports up to four Microsoft Adaptive Buttons, which are separate components that can be used to enhance or replace PC setups. Microsoft has a d-pad, joystick, and dual button that work with the system, though they're sold separately.

Item Price Mouse Core $44.99 Mouse Tail and Thumb Support $14.99 Adaptive Hub $59.99 D-pad Button (with switch) $39.99 Joystick Button (with switch) $39.99 Dual Button (with switch) $39.99

The accessories can be adapted further with 3D-printed components, such as mouse tails and button toppers (shown above). Microsoft worked with the disability community to design the pieces and has made them available through Shapeways, which is a popular 3D printing service.

Microsoft also announced 3D-printed grips for the Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 and Microsoft Business Pen today.

This isn't the first time Microsoft's hardware team has facilitated customizing technology. The Surface Adaptive Kit, which was announced in 2021, includes keycap labels, port labels, and an opening solution that works with a lanyard for things like kickstands.