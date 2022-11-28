Need a new desktop? Nab Dell's Inspiron AIO at a $300 discount for Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for a new desktop, Dell's Inspiron All-in-One checks off plenty of boxes and is a solid purchase for non-gamers who need a computer with a large screen for productivity. Though some models may include a very basic discrete GPU from Nvidia, these aren't gaming systems. Instead, they're computers for students, home users, and office use where space is limited and cable clutter should be avoided.

Bigger screen for bigger discounts

(opens in new tab) Inspiron 27 All-In-One | $1,429 now $1,099 at Dell (opens in new tab) If you want the bigger discount, you'll need to opt for Dell's larger 27-inch all-in-one desktop. This model packs in Intel's 12th Gen Core i7-1255U processor alongside an Nvidia GeForce MX550 discrete graphics chip. While the GPU isn't powerful enough for AAA titles, it will be useful for light creative work, like basic photo and video editing projects for school. Coupled with 16GB of DDR4 memory, a touchscreen FHD resolution display, and 512GB of solid-state storage, this sleek system will last you throughout college. A pop-up webcam helps with privacy, while an attractive speaker bar at the bottom gives this PC a whole lot of TV vibes.

Affordable smaller screen

(opens in new tab) Inspiron 24 All-In-One | $679 now $549 at Dell (opens in new tab) Though the discount isn't as steep as the larger 27-inch model, this 24-inch Inspiron All-in-One comes with a much more affordable price tag. Equipped with AMD's Ryzen 5 5625U processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, this productivity workhorse also comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, anda 23.8-inch FHD non-touchscreen display.

Need a laptop?

If you're looking to upgrade to a laptop instead of a desktop, be sure to consider some of the amazing deals we've spotted for Dell notebooks on Cyber Monday. Most of these deals are limited based on time and quantity, so you'll want to snag them before inventory runs out. Given that Dell is advertising these as part of its Cyber Monday sale, time is running out on getting these special promotions.