What the heck is a Tiny-in-One? Look Lenovo's way to find out.
Lenovo's ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One just entered its fifth generation.
What you need to know
- Lenovo just announced a range of ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 monitors.
- The Tiny-in-Ones allow people to swap out key components without having to replace an entire system.
- The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 is compatible with both ThinkCentre Tiny modules and high-performance ThinkStation Tiny workstation PCs.
Lenovo announced a pair of Tiny-in-One (TIO) monitors at Mobile World Congress. The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One is now in its fifth generation and has expanded compatibility and improved audio and visual specs.
The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 will be available in 22-inch and 24-inch models. The smaller monitor will cost $274 while the larger model comes in at $294. Both are expected to start shipping in August 2023.
So, what exactly is a Tiny-in-One? It's a monitor that allows users to swap out components without having to deal with cables or complicated disassembly and reassembly. The modular design of the ThinkCentre TIO and other Tiny-in-Ones allow PC owners and organizations to upgrade or replace key parts of a PC without having to purchase an entirely new system.
Lenovo highlighted the audio and visual experience that the ThinkCentre TIO will provide. The monitors have a 1080p webcam, a built-in microphone, and two user-facing speakers.
The monitors feature displays with low blue light technology to reduce eye strain. Those screens also support touch and styli.
While Tiny-in-Ones are used in some offices, they are also aimed at showroom floors, libraries, and other public-facing setups. The Lenovo ThinkCentre TIO has a dual Kensington Lock setup to keep it secure.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 (22-inch)
|ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 (24-inch)
|Panel
|21.5” IPS, 16:9, Touch option,
Natural Low Blue Light
|23.8” IPS, 16:9, Touch option,
Natural Low Blue Light
|Screen Dimensions
|484.5 mm x 284.5 mm
|535 mm x 313 mm
|Weight
|Unpacked: 5.7 kg (12.6 lbs)
Monitor Head Only: 3.4 kg (7.5 lbs)
|Unpacked: 6.3 kg (13.9 lbs)
Monitor Head Only: 4 kg (8.8 lbs)
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Response Time
|4ms (Extreme Model)
6ms (Normal Mode
|4ms (Extreme Model)
6ms (Normal Mode
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz
|60Hz
|Brightness
|Touch: 225 cd/m2
Non-Touch: 250 cd/m2
|Touch: 225 cd/m2
Non-Touch: 250 cd/m2
|Contrast Ratio
|1000:1
|1000:2
|Color Gamut
|99% sRGB
|99% sRGB
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x DP 1.2
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type B
|1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x DP 1.2
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type B
|Camera & Microphone
|1 x Integrated webcam (1080, RGB) 1 x Integrated microphone
|2 x Integrated webcam (1080, RGB) 1 x Integrated microphone
|Audio
|2 x 3W integrated speakers
|3 x 3W integrated speakers
|Software
|Lenovo ThinkColour (Lenovo Display Control Center)
|Lenovo ThinkColour (Lenovo Display Control Center)
The ThinkCentre TIO has a 3-in-1 connector for popping a desktop unit in or out. In addition to supporting ThinkCentre Tiny PC units, Lenovo's new monitors work with ThinkStation Tiny workstation PCs, which deliver higher performance.
A rear HDMI port and a DisplayPort are housed in the back of the ThinkCentre TIO. The monitors can connect to up to two external PCs as well.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).
