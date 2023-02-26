What the heck is a Tiny-in-One? Look Lenovo's way to find out.

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced a range of ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 monitors.

The Tiny-in-Ones allow people to swap out key components without having to replace an entire system.

The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 is compatible with both ThinkCentre Tiny modules and high-performance ThinkStation Tiny workstation PCs.

Lenovo announced a pair of Tiny-in-One (TIO) monitors at Mobile World Congress. The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One is now in its fifth generation and has expanded compatibility and improved audio and visual specs.

The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 will be available in 22-inch and 24-inch models. The smaller monitor will cost $274 while the larger model comes in at $294. Both are expected to start shipping in August 2023.

So, what exactly is a Tiny-in-One? It's a monitor that allows users to swap out components without having to deal with cables or complicated disassembly and reassembly. The modular design of the ThinkCentre TIO and other Tiny-in-Ones allow PC owners and organizations to upgrade or replace key parts of a PC without having to purchase an entirely new system.

Lenovo highlighted the audio and visual experience that the ThinkCentre TIO will provide. The monitors have a 1080p webcam, a built-in microphone, and two user-facing speakers.

The monitors feature displays with low blue light technology to reduce eye strain. Those screens also support touch and styli.

While Tiny-in-Ones are used in some offices, they are also aimed at showroom floors, libraries, and other public-facing setups. The Lenovo ThinkCentre TIO has a dual Kensington Lock setup to keep it secure.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 (22-inch) ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 (24-inch) Panel 21.5” IPS, 16:9, Touch option,

Natural Low Blue Light 23.8” IPS, 16:9, Touch option,

Natural Low Blue Light Screen Dimensions 484.5 mm x 284.5 mm 535 mm x 313 mm Weight Unpacked: 5.7 kg (12.6 lbs)

Monitor Head Only: 3.4 kg (7.5 lbs) Unpacked: 6.3 kg (13.9 lbs)

Monitor Head Only: 4 kg (8.8 lbs) Resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Response Time 4ms (Extreme Model)

6ms (Normal Mode 4ms (Extreme Model)

6ms (Normal Mode Refresh Rate 60Hz 60Hz Brightness Touch: 225 cd/m2

Non-Touch: 250 cd/m2 Touch: 225 cd/m2

Non-Touch: 250 cd/m2 Contrast Ratio 1000:1 1000:2 Color Gamut 99% sRGB 99% sRGB Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x DP 1.2

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type B 1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x DP 1.2

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type B Camera & Microphone 1 x Integrated webcam (1080, RGB) 1 x Integrated microphone 2 x Integrated webcam (1080, RGB) 1 x Integrated microphone Audio 2 x 3W integrated speakers 3 x 3W integrated speakers Software Lenovo ThinkColour (Lenovo Display Control Center) Lenovo ThinkColour (Lenovo Display Control Center)

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkCentre TIO has a 3-in-1 connector for popping a desktop unit in or out. In addition to supporting ThinkCentre Tiny PC units, Lenovo's new monitors work with ThinkStation Tiny workstation PCs, which deliver higher performance.

A rear HDMI port and a DisplayPort are housed in the back of the ThinkCentre TIO. The monitors can connect to up to two external PCs as well.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 monitors will be available in August 2023. The 22-inch model is expected to cost $274, and the 24-inch model is expected to cost $294.