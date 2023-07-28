AMD's new Ryzen 9 7945HX3D brings 3D V-Cache to gaming laptops

What you need to know

AMD just announced the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D.

It is the first mobile gaming processor to feature AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D has 16 cores, 32 threads, a boost frequency of 5.4GHz, and a TDP of 55+W.

The ASUS ROG Strick Scar 17 X3D, which features the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, will launch on August 22, 2023.

AMD just announced the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D at the China Joy event. The chip is the first mobile gaming processor to feature AMD 3D V-Cache technology, which improves power and efficiency when gaming or running certain creative apps. The processor will ship in laptops later this year, including the ASUS ROG Strick Scar 17 X3D, which launches on August 22, 2023.

According to AMD, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is the world's fastest mobile gaming processor. It's over 15% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7945HX on average.

Ryzen 9 7945HX3D Cores: 16

Threads: 32

Boost frequency: 5.4GHz

Cache: 144 MB with 3D V-Cache

TDP: 55+W

The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D has 16 cores, 32 threads, and a boost frequency of 5.4GHz. It has a TDP of 55+W and has a 144 MB cache with 3D V-Cache. That technology improves efficiency when performing certain tasks, such as gaming and creative work.

AMD introduced the Ryzen 7000X3D lineup earlier this year, including the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. The X3D ending to a chip's name indicates that it features 3D V-Cache.

The company has since launched the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D as well. The newly announced Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is the latest chip from AMD to feature 3D V-Cache technology. Today's announcement is especially noteworthy as the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is the first mobile processor to have 3D V-Cache tech.

3D V-Cache improves power and efficiency when gaming or using a PC for creative work. AMD broke down the technology in a video last year. The long-in-short is that AMD 3D V-Cache has layers of cache connect together. This increases how much data can be accessed in a short time by a PC, which improves game performance.

The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D will power the upcoming ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D, which launches on August 22, 2023. The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE earned high marks in our review. We'll have to see how the addition of a new processor and AMD 3D V-Cache technology affects the performance of the gaming laptop.