Fans of small form factor PC builds are about to have adorable new GPU options

What you need to know

Colorful is a brand of computer components that have been available in Asian markets since 2008, but it has gradually expanded into global markets.

The most recent line of products announced by Colorful includes small form factor 4060 Ti single slot cards.

The cards are available in 8GB and 16GB versions that are indistinguishable from one another and only measure 195mm in length.

Gaming PCs and workstations with a small footprint have really come into their own as of late, but even the best small form factor cases are limited with how small they can be thanks to components like GPUs becoming beefier with each new iteration. Colorful's new iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini is setting out to prove that you don't need to have a triple-thick graphics card to harness the power of NVIDIA's 40-series.

The iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini is expected to be available in 8GB and 16GB of VRAM variants and will measure just 195mm in length, making it one of the smallest 16GB cards in the world. Unfortunately, it's still not small enough to classify as a Mini-ITX design as the GPU's cooler width of 14.5cm makes it just a smidge too big. Both the 8GB and 16GB versions of the 4060 Ti Mini run at a clock speed of 2580 MHz with the 16GB requiring just a little more TDP at 165W compared to the 8GB's 160W. Both models offer 3 Display Ports and 1 HDMI port. A 500W power supply is recommended.

The Colorful iGame RTX 4060 Ti Mini, while officially confirmed via the Colorful website, is not yet available for purchase.

Windows Central Take

Look how heckin' adorable that thing is! It's nice to see some variety in GPU sizing to fit the needs of small form factor builds, and the brushed nickel and white finishes are a nice touch, too. This is also great for anybody who wants to do a stylish blackout or stealth gaming build with minimal to no RGB but still wants a little bit more than just standard shiny chrome or black components. Options are good! The downside is that there's no guarantee the iGame mini will hit western markets as Colorful is primarily based in China. This one could be a little tough to get your hands on.