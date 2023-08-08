This Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor deal is even better than it looks

Right now, you can save big on one of the best ultrawide monitors on the market. The Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved USB monitor currently costs $1,406.47 through Amazon and $1,359.99 on Dell. But that price doesn't paint the entire picture.

Dell only launched this monstrous ultrawide monitor back in April of this year. Back then, it was listed at $1,999.99. Dell's website states that the UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor normally costs $1,699.99. Amazon, in contrast, lists the monitor's normal price as $1,999.99.

Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor | was $1,699.99 now $1,359.99 at Dell This massive monitor is essentially two 27-inch screens combined. It gives you enough space to multitask, features plenty of ports, and has excellent color coverage. Despite only launching in April of this year, you can already pick up the Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor at a large discount. Price check: $1,406.47 at Amazon

You could debate about what the "actual" price of an item is, especially when it's MSRP changes on Dell's website. But here's the reality, if you saw our Dell Ultrasharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4924DW) review and decided to not get one because of the price at the time, you can now get the same monitor for $640 less than the price tag you saw when reviews came out.

Now that we've gotten the details of the deal squared away, let's take a closer look at the monitor itself. The Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor is a massive curved monitor with a 49-inch IPS panel. That screen has a 5K resolution and has a 2,000:1 contrast ratio.

The monitor's 60Hz refresh time and 5ms response time are aimed more at creators than gamers. The screen also lacks support for HDR. What it does have, however, is excellent color coverage. Dell's website lists figures of 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3, and 98% P3. We hit slightly below those in our review, with figures of 100% sRGB, 89% of AdobeRGB (similar to DCI-P3), and 95% of P3.

The main selling point of the Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor is its sheer size. It's essentially two 27-inch monitors put together. The monitor has a wide port selection as well, including two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, three USB-C ports, and five USB-A ports.

With that much screen real estate, it's worth using a third-party app to manage your workflow. Windows 11 has snapping support and handles multitasking okay, but PowerToys has a FancyZones feature that shines on Dell's massive screen.

PowerToys is free, and our Rebecca Spears who reviewed the Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor says the app is a must-have for the display.