G.SKILL unveils DDR5 memory built for the AMD AM5 Platform

What you need to know

G.SKILL announced a new DDR5 memory kit under the Trident Z5 Neo RGB series.

Designed for the AMD AM5 platform, the new memory kits support speeds up to DDR5-6400 with CL32-39-39 timings when validated on the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO motherboard running the 1602 BIOS update.

When it comes to DDR5 RAM, there's been no shortage of options developed with 13th Gen Intel processors in mind, but for those AMD fans wanting to experience specialized low latency and high-speed RAM it's been slim pickings. G.SKILL set out to change that, however, with their latest announcement of the Trident Z5 Neo RGB series designed for AMD's AM5 platform.

The Trident Z5 Neo RGB series is designed for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors combined with X670 chipset motherboards running the AGESA 1.0.0.7c BIOS update and programmed with AMD EXPO overclock profile technology to make the absolute most out of low latency so that enthusiasts, overclockers and DIY builders alike can ensure they've got the ideal AMD system.

While memory performance is variable depending on customization factors such as motherboard model, CPU model and BIOS versions G.SKILL did provide a screenshot of a 32GB Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6400 memory kit with CL32-39-39 memory timings validated on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950x desktop processor with an ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard running the 1602 BIOS update.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

In addition to support for the AM5 platform, G.SKILL's Trident Z5 Neo RGB is adding a brand-new white version with a sleek black brushed aluminum strip inset, giving your rig just as much style as speed. The new wave of Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6400 memory kits will begin rolling out to G.SKILL's authorized distribution partners in September.