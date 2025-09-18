The green tick is already in place for Dying Light: The Beast.

Techland's Dying Light games have always been accessible on a range of PC hardware, and both existing titles enjoy Steam Deck Verified status.

With a third installment almost here, Dying Light: The Beast won't be breaking that streak.

Announced today via social media, Dying Light: The Beast will have the all-important green tick to show its Steam Deck Verified status for launch. Which also happens today.

Of course, we've seen in the past that being Steam Deck Verified doesn't necessarily mean a game will play well. But given past experience, I'm fairly confident Dying Light: The Beast will get it right.

This is of course great news, not just for the Steam Deck. Other handhelds running SteamOS, such as the Lenovo Legion Go S, or folks who put the software on their Legion Go or ROG Ally, can also load it up in the knowledge they'll be able to play.

Likewise, if you're running Windows on your handheld, or you're lining up to get the Xbox Ally, either version, you'll be good to go.

Dying Light: The Beast reunites players with the legendary star of the first game, Kyle Crane. (Image credit: Techland)

Dying Light: The Beast reunites players with the legendary hero of the first game, Kyle Crane. After being captured and enduring years of experimentation, Crane escapes into the new setting of Castor Woods.

Crane isn't fully human anymore, of course, so The Beast will see players battle with his inner demons. All while, of course, fighting hordes of the undead. And since it's set before Dying Light 2 (which, yes, did get guns in a later update), there will be stacks of firearms to go alongside the always satisfying melee combat.

For more inside information, you can check out our early preview of Dying Light: The Beast. This is one I've been waiting for, that's for sure.

Dying Light: The Beast launches today, September 18, on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

