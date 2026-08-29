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ASUS' Zenbook range regularly impresses, but it's not the only brand to tempt me.

I've used Windows PCs for most of my life, and I've tested some of the latest laptops from the most reliable brands for the last half-decade. Even before that, I worked in retail, specifically advising on laptops and helping people spend their money where it makes the most sense. So, despite spending most of my time on desktop PCs, I'm savvy with laptops.

For the most part, my criteria for choosing a laptop relate to how well it travels with me. I take regular trips by plane, train, and car to work from hotels and conventions, all with their own limitations and considerations, which has narrowed my list of must-haves to seven non-negotiables. If you're considering a new Windows laptop, this is what matters the most to me.

1. An OLED display for better contrast

ASUS Zenbook A14 (2026) (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

I was a skeptic for a long time, but OLED laptops have won me over when I'm looking for a new daily driver. Offering better contrast with deeper blacks than traditional IPS screens, many of these color-rich panels also deliver higher-than-average max brightness, though I generally keep mine at around 250 nits. Most of my apps are in dark mode, too, so my average experience looks great.

You can go even more advanced with a mini LED screen, such as the one I tried in Lenovo's Slim Pro 9 a few years ago that reached an incredible 615 nits, but it's far and above anything I've ever needed. OLED is a noticeable improvement over LCD, and many, myself included, will find that anything beyond that yields diminishing returns if you aren't a professional image or video creator.

2. 14-inch chassis (and lightweight)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Ultra (Gen 11) Aura Edition (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

It sounds unusually specific, but after traveling with laptops, I found that 14-inch models with 16:10 ratio displays offered me the best experience. They fit perfectly in cramped travel environments with tray tables and tiny tables, yet still feel spacious enough in a hotel room when I can connect an external mouse. A 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 with a 3:2 screen also passes.

Anything around or below 2.65 lbs (1.20 kg) is a bonus, as I'm regularly throwing these compact laptops into rucksacks or whatever carry-on I'm lumped with at the time. However, the lightest laptops are rarely the most affordable, as Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition I tested clearly demonstrated with its 2.15-lb (975 g) chassis. The trick is to find something within that ideal window.

3. At least 512GB of storage

M.2 SSD in a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Image credit: Cale Hunt | Windows Central)

Plenty of Windows laptops are listed by major retailers with 256GB of storage, particularly in budget models. That kind of entry-level drive is aimed firmly at casual users who mostly stick to web browsing, but it's never enough for me. Images and video files build up in my workflow, and I'm often hovering around half capacity on a 512GB drive.

To be transparent, my desktop PC has twin 1TB drives, but that's mostly for games and other gigantic software that I'd never need on the road. Plus, if I tried hard enough, I'm sure I could offload some of my largest files onto external drives, but I'd rather not travel with extra gadgets if I don't have to. 512GB has been perfect for years, and I don't see that changing.

4. At least one USB-A port

Acer Swift Go 16 AI (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

My dinosaur bones are showing. This is mostly about me hanging on to hardware for as long as possible, including my most-used flash drives and dongles for an older mouse. USB-C variants are out there and becoming quite common, but I have too many USB-A accessories that show no sign of wearing out, and I'm keeping them.

If you narrow your search to the absolute thinnest possible laptops, you'll find that USB-A ports disappear. Not a big deal if you have modern peripherals compatible with USB-C ports using popular standards like Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, but at least one full-size offering is a traditional mainstay that I'll always look out for. Wired headphone jacks are a bonus, too.

5. Legitimately all-day battery life

ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406S) (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Leaving my house without an AC adapter in my carry-on became a realistic option when Intel's impressive "Lunar Lake" mobile processors, more officially known as Core Ultra Series 2, launched in 2024 as part of a new wave of "AI PCs". Putting aside the initial hype around NPUs, Intel's chips made a much more impactful efficiency improvement over their "Meteor Lake" predecessors.

Essentially, the major x86-64 chip manufacturers escalated a back-and-forth rivalry over battery-life claims around the time Qualcomm launched its first-generation Snapdragon X processors, and consumers have generally been better off for it in recent years. Testing ASUS' Zenbook S 14 proved to me that all-day battery life is now a reasonable expectation that doesn't cost the Earth.

6. Backlit keyboard

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Ultra (Gen 11) Aura Edition (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Typing in the dark has become a pretty regular occurrence at trade shows, whether I'm seated for a glorified PowerPoint presentation in a dim theater or traveling to the event itself on a red-eye flight. To be clear, I've been able to touch type since I was a teenager, but the nuances of switching between US and UK keyboard layouts can still catch me out.

At home, I have desk lamps and plenty of other comfortable light sources, but since my laptops are primarily for travel, I always prefer a backlit keyboard. This generally isn't a difficult criterion to meet, as only entry-level laptops would be likely to sacrifice the backlight to save money, though using the Surface Laptop Go 2 for a few years really made me realize how much it matters.

7. No proprietary chargers!

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Ultra (Gen 11) Aura Edition (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

I've seen a huge improvement in this area since USB-C chargers became more mainstream, and I have a growing collection of 65W plugs suited for various countries. Even the 45W AC adapter from my Steam Deck is a reliable backup in a pinch, and I don't mind that it charges my laptops more slowly. It's much better than a proprietary barrel jack.

Gaming laptops often sit in limbo between USB-C, tethered to a gigantic power brick, and the old-school barrel jack, because they draw so much power. It's similar with higher-end laptops for creators, as the more powerful CPUs and GPUs inside thirst for the extra juice. I just want to travel with a single USB-C adapter that charges my laptop, phone, and everything else.

My perfect laptop is quite common, actually

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 11) (Image credit: Future)

So, my ultimatum isn't actually that unreasonable, as plenty of brands offer all of the above. Then again, some might start disappearing soon, since USB-A ports and headphone jacks will probably be seen as fossils in a few years. At least those two aren't too difficult to adapt to, as I've owned pairs of wireless headphones that can connect to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

Still, these are all problems that can only be solved by spending money, which is a big ask when the laptops themselves are creeping up in price, snared by the ongoing memory crisis affecting RAM and storage availability. As it stands, my taste traps me into a laptop price bracket of at least ~$1,000. Any less than that, and I start to notice some parts of my list disappearing.

For now, it's easy to recommend an ASUS Zenbook 14 ($1,199.99 at Best Buy) in one of its Intel/AMD configurations, or a Zenbook A14 ($1,349.99) for a Snapdragon X2 Elite variant running Windows on ARM. Storefronts regularly offer filters for my favorite features, which also makes it easier to search for laptops from other brands, and I'm always looking out for discounts.

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