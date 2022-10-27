Android 12L for Surface Duo includes a secret cloud-based Continuum mode

What you need to know

Android 12L for Surface Duo introduces a secret new cloud-based Continuum mode.

Connecting to an external monitor or dock will present a Remote Desktop App.

From there you can connect to a Windows PC on your network or in the cloud.

The Android 12L release for Surface Duo keeps on surprising us, as it's now been discovered that the update also includes a hidden new cloud-based Continuum style mode that allows users to dock the device up to an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and connect to a Windows PC using the Remote Desktop App.

The feature appears to be unfinished and can only be accessed with developer mode enabled and toggling "force desktop mode." Windows Central understands that Microsoft is planning to use this feature with its Windows 365 Cloud PC service in the future, advertising the Surface Duo to business customers as a Windows 365 machine in addition to running Android.

Android 12L for Surface Duo has a “continuum” mode for connecting to a Windows PC using the RDP app. pic.twitter.com/YwOvwOuZruOctober 27, 2022 See more

To enable the hidden mode on Surface Duo running Android 12L:

Open Settings.

Enable Developer Mode (here's how.)

(here's how.) Navigate to Settings > System.

Select Developer options.

Enable "force desktop mode."

Android 12L for Surface Duo launched earlier this week and includes a refreshed UI inspired by Windows 11's design language, a new pen menu, more fluid animations, and blur effects in areas like the notifications shade and multitasking switcher. Be sure to check out our hands-on video here.

Thanks for the tip, @TerryGecko!