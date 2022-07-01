Ask Windows Central: Could the Surface Go 4 be powered by ARM?

Welcome to the 12th episode of Ask Windows Central, a show where we answer our community's most asked questions around Microsoft, Windows, Surface, Xbox, and the general tech industry. In today's episode, we answer questions about Surface Go 4 and whether or not it could be powered by ARM, the feasibility of tri-foldables in the Windows PC space, and more.

This week's episode features the following questions:

What do you know about Surface Go 4, and will it be ARM based?

What are your thoughts on tri-foldables and do you think they're feasible in the PC space?

Are we ever getting a true iPad Pro 11-inch competitor?

What is your favorite non-Surface PC right now?

If you have a question you'd like us to answer on the show, be sure to submit them in the comments below, or email daniel@windowscentral.com with "Ask Windows Central" in the subject line! You can also join the Windows Central Discord and ask questions in the dedicated #ask-wc channel.

If you're on Twitter, you can tweet your question with the #AskWindowsCentral tag included, and make sure you tag either @daniel_rubino or @zacbowden so we can see it.

If you have any feedback about the show format, please let us know. We're building this show around you, so if there's something you don't like or think we should change, we're all ears. We hope you enjoy the episode, and look forward to getting back to your questions in the next one.