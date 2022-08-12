Ask Windows Central: Could we see a new Surface form factor with Windows 12?

Welcome to the 13th episode of Ask Windows Central, a show where we attempt to answer our community's most asked questions around Microsoft, Windows, Surface, Xbox, and the general tech industry. In today's episode, we answer questions about new Surface form factors launching with "Windows 12," how long will we have to wait for ARM chips that rival Apple's, and more!

This week's episode features the following questions:

Will we see a new Surface form factor with the launch of Windows vNext?

What design refinements can we expect to see in the next or future Surface Laptop?

What are they going to focus on in the next major release of Windows?

When will we see Windows on ARM devices that can compete with Apple M1/M2?

If you have any feedback about the show format, please let us know. We're building this show around you, so if there's something you don't like or think we should change, we're all ears. We hope you enjoy the episode, and look forward to getting back to your questions in the next one.