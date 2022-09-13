ASUS launches the ARM-based ExpertBook B3 Detachable with Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2) CPU, 21 hours of battery life

What you need to know

ASUS has announced the ARM-based ExpertBook B3 Detachable (B3000) 2-in-1 laptop.

The 2-in-1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2) CPU with eight cores, as well as up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Prices start at $599; models are available starting today at Best Buy.

ASUS has announced the ExpertBook B3 Detachable (B3000) 2-in-1 laptop today, intended for education, small business, and office purposes. According to ASUS, it's the "first ExpertBook laptop with a dual-orientation stand, it’s the first Windows laptop operating on ARM with a garaged stylus, as well as ASUS’s first laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2)."

Like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2), there are three separate parts to the B3 Detachable. There's the tablet portion which contains all performance hardware and display, a magnetically attachable keyboard ala Surface Pro 8, and a magnetically attachable rear cover that acts as a stand.

The stand can support the tablet in horizontal or vertical orientations, though you'll only be using the former with the keyboard connected. The tablet alone weighs in at just 1.3 pounds (595g), with the keyboard and stand adding another 0.91 pounds (412g). The keyboard offers spill resistance and an anti-bacterial coating, while the tablet has undergone MIL-STD 810H durability certification to ensure it can put up with harsher environments than your standard PC.

ASUS claims that the latest addition to the ExpertBook lineup can hit up to 21 hours of battery life from a single charge, while remaining lightweight and versatile enough to go anywhere (all hallmarks of the best 2-in-1 laptops). Part of the magic stems from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2) processor, which brings eight cores and a clock speed up to 2.55GHz. Joining the CPU is an Adreno 618 integrated GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x integrated RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Here's a closer look at the specs provided by ASUS.

ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable OS Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home S, Windows 11 Pro Education Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2) RAM 4GB, 8GB LPDDR4x Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU 618 Storage 128GB eMMC Display 10.5 inches, IPS, touch, inking 1920x1200 (FHD+), 16:10 aspect ratio, 320 nits Pen MPP 2.0, garaged Keyboard Detachable, 1.5mm key travel Ports USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), 3.5mm audio Audio Dual speakers, dual multi-array microphones Wireless Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera Front-facing 5MP, World-facing 13MP Security fTPM Battery 38Wh Dimensions 10.24 x 6.77 x 0.35 inches (260.3mm x 172.1mm x 8.9mm) Weight Tablet: 1.3 pounds (595g) Keyboard: 0.53 pounds (244g) Stand: 0.38 pounds (172g) Availability Now Price From $599

The 10.5-inch touch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, as well as up to 320 nits brightness. An active pen using the MPP 2.0 protocol lives inside the tablet, ready to be pulled out at full charge whenever you need to jot down some notes or make a quick sketch. The screen has TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certifications.

A front-facing camera above the display hits 5MP, while the world-facing camera gets a boost up to 13MP for better photography. 3D noise reduction is on board to help especially with low-light situations, and dual multi-array microphones are there for voice chat. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the ExpertBook B3 Detachable will receive 4G LTE or 5G connectivity, relying instead on Wi-Fi 5 and Blueooth 5.1 for wireless connections.

The ExpertBook B3 Detachable (B3000) is available starting today at $599 at Best Buy.