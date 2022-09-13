ASUS launches the ARM-based ExpertBook B3 Detachable with Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2) CPU, 21 hours of battery life
Models are available starting today at Best Buy, with prices kicking off at $599.
ASUS has announced the ExpertBook B3 Detachable (B3000) 2-in-1 laptop today, intended for education, small business, and office purposes. According to ASUS, it's the "first ExpertBook laptop with a dual-orientation stand, it’s the first Windows laptop operating on ARM with a garaged stylus, as well as ASUS’s first laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2)."
Like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2), there are three separate parts to the B3 Detachable. There's the tablet portion which contains all performance hardware and display, a magnetically attachable keyboard ala Surface Pro 8, and a magnetically attachable rear cover that acts as a stand.
The stand can support the tablet in horizontal or vertical orientations, though you'll only be using the former with the keyboard connected. The tablet alone weighs in at just 1.3 pounds (595g), with the keyboard and stand adding another 0.91 pounds (412g). The keyboard offers spill resistance and an anti-bacterial coating, while the tablet has undergone MIL-STD 810H durability certification to ensure it can put up with harsher environments than your standard PC.
ASUS claims that the latest addition to the ExpertBook lineup can hit up to 21 hours of battery life from a single charge, while remaining lightweight and versatile enough to go anywhere (all hallmarks of the best 2-in-1 laptops). Part of the magic stems from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2) processor, which brings eight cores and a clock speed up to 2.55GHz. Joining the CPU is an Adreno 618 integrated GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x integrated RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.
Here's a closer look at the specs provided by ASUS.
|ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home S, Windows 11 Pro Education
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2)
|RAM
|4GB, 8GB LPDDR4x
|Graphics
|Qualcomm Adreno GPU 618
|Storage
|128GB eMMC
|Display
|10.5 inches, IPS, touch, inking
|1920x1200 (FHD+), 16:10 aspect ratio, 320 nits
|Pen
|MPP 2.0, garaged
|Keyboard
|Detachable, 1.5mm key travel
|Ports
|USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), 3.5mm audio
|Audio
|Dual speakers, dual multi-array microphones
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
|Camera
|Front-facing 5MP, World-facing 13MP
|Security
|fTPM
|Battery
|38Wh
|Dimensions
|10.24 x 6.77 x 0.35 inches
|(260.3mm x 172.1mm x 8.9mm)
|Weight
|Tablet: 1.3 pounds (595g)
|Keyboard: 0.53 pounds (244g)
|Stand: 0.38 pounds (172g)
|Availability
|Now
|Price
|From $599
The 10.5-inch touch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, as well as up to 320 nits brightness. An active pen using the MPP 2.0 protocol lives inside the tablet, ready to be pulled out at full charge whenever you need to jot down some notes or make a quick sketch. The screen has TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certifications.
A front-facing camera above the display hits 5MP, while the world-facing camera gets a boost up to 13MP for better photography. 3D noise reduction is on board to help especially with low-light situations, and dual multi-array microphones are there for voice chat. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the ExpertBook B3 Detachable will receive 4G LTE or 5G connectivity, relying instead on Wi-Fi 5 and Blueooth 5.1 for wireless connections.
The ExpertBook B3 Detachable (B3000) is available starting today at $599 at Best Buy.
Cale Hunt is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. He focuses mainly on laptop reviews, news, and accessory coverage. He's been reviewing laptops and accessories full time since 2016, with hundreds of reviews published for Windows Central. He is an avid PC gamer and multi-platform user, and spends most of his time either tinkering with or writing about tech.
