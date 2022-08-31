ASUS unveils three new ExpertBook laptops at IFA 2022, including the brand's first mobile workstation

What you need to know

ASUS announced three new 16-inch ExpertBook laptops today at IFA 2022.

The ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip are notebook and convertible versions of the same durable, secure business laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, Intel Arc discrete GPU, and optional OLED display.

The ExpertBook B6 Flip is the first mobile workstation from the Expert brand, with Intel's 12th Gen Core HX-series CPUs, NVIDIA Quadro discrete graphics, and optional OLED display.

All laptops are expected to launch Q4 2022.

Today at IFA 2022 ASUS took the wraps off of three new 16-inch ExpertBook business laptops. The ExpertBook B5 and its convertible ExpertBook B5 Flip siblings are updates to existing models, while the ExpertBook B6 Flip is a completely new convertible addition that adds features and performance hardware in tune with mobile workstations. According to ASUS, all three laptops "offer unrivaled performance and mobility, designed for business users in today's fast-paced world, where work is no longer confined to the office."

The ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip are close siblings, with the latter acting as a convertible alternative to the notebook model. Both have been upsized to a 16-inch display with taller 16:10 aspect ratio, as well as your choice of FHD+ or UHD+ resolutions. The lower-res screen has an IPS panel, anti-glare finish, and 300 nits brightness. The main attraction here is the OLED upgrade for the UHD+ screen. It has 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, and deep contrast for those who often work with sensitive color palettes. The Flip model has an active pen built right in for quick charging and safe keeping.

Performance hardware includes Intel's 12th Gen Core P-series chips, with up to a Core i7-1270P with vPro. It's accompanied by up to an Intel Arc A350M discrete GPU, 40GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM (with 8GB soldered and one free SODIMM slot), and 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage over two slots. It's all powered by either a 50Wh or 84Wh battery depending on whether or not you go with Intel's discrete graphics.

Above the display you can configure either an HD + IR camera setup or an FHD camera. Three microphones with AI noise cancelling abilities handle audio in, while dual speakers handle audio out. Security measures include a shutter for the camera, fingerprint reader, TPM 2.0, and a Nano Kensington lock slot.

Both laptops share the same compact dimensions, though the Flip model has a higher starting weight of about 3.63 pounds. You get MIL-STD 810H durability to prevent damage from long days in the field, there are plenty of ports including Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E is available for fast, reliable wireless internet.

Take a look at the exact specifications of both the ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip as listed by ASUS.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 (B5602C) ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5602F) OS Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Processor 12th Gen Intel 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P, Core i5-1250P Core i7-1260P, Core i7-1270P Core i5-1240P, Core i5-1250P Core i7-1260P, Core i7-1270P RAM Up to 40GB DDR5-4800MHz Up to 40GB DDR5-4800MHz Graphics Intel Iris Xe, Intel UHD, Intel Arc A350M Intel Iris Xe, Intel UHD, Intel Arc A350M Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, AG, 300 nits 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, AG, 300 nits 3840x2400 (UHD+), OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3 3840x2400 (UHD+), OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Active pen N/A MPP 2.0 garaged stylus Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio Audio Dual speakers, three microphones Dual speakers, three microphones Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Camera HD + IR, FHD, shutter HD + IR, FHD, shutter Security Fingerprint reader, IR camera, TPM 2.0, webcam shutter, Nano Kensington lock slot Fingerprint reader, IR camera, TPM 2.0, webcam shutter, Nano Kensington lock slot Battery 50Wh, 84Wh 50Wh, 84Wh Dimensions 13.7 x 10.28 x 0.78 inches 13.7 x 10.28 x 0.78 inches (348.2mm x 261.2mm x 19.95mm) (348.2mm x 261.2mm x 19.95mm) Weight From 3.08 pounds (1.4kg) From 3.63 pounds (1.65kg) Availability Q4 2022 Q4 2022

The new ASUS ExpertBook B6 Flip takes performance to the next level, and it will no doubt appeal to creators and designers who need workstation performance on the go.

The main attraction here is the inclusion of Intel's 12th Gen HX-series processors, with either Core i7-12850HX or Core i9-12950HX options. These chips offer desktop-class performance, as noted in my Intel Core i9-12900HX review. They're accompanied by up to 128GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM across four SODIMM slots, up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 storage, and a NVIDIA Quadro A2000 discrete GPU. It's all powered by a 90Wh battery.

The B6 Flip comes with a number of ISV certifications to ensure software runs optimally on the system; these include AutoCAD, Creo, MicroStation, Revit, SolidWorks, and 3dsMax. And to ensure the laptop can withstand life on the road, it hits MIL-STD 810H durability testing.

Like the new ExpertBook B5 models, the B6 Flip has a 16-inch touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The resolution here is set to QHD+, with anti-glare finish, 500 or 1,000 nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction. Above the display is an FHD + IR camera with shutter for clear, secure video conferencing; Rounding out security features are a fingerprint reader, TPM 2.0, and Nano Kensington lock slot.

Audio is handled by a quad speaker setup with harman/kardon tuning and Dolby certification. There are also dual microphones with AI noise cancelling to help with calls. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are on board for wireless connectivity, while there are plenty of physical ports for accessories. Have a look at the full list of specs as provided by ASUS.

ASUS ExpertBook B6 Flip OS Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12850HX, Core i9-12950HX RAM Up to 128GB DDR5-4800MHz Graphics Intel UHD, NVIDIA Quadro A2000 Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch 2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, AG, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, AG, 1,000 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.0b, Ethernet, Mini DP, 3.5mm audio, Smart Card reader Audio Quad speakers (harman/kardon), dual microphones, Smart amp, Dolby certified Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Camera FHD + IR camera, shutter Security Fingerprint reader, IR camera, webcam shutter, TPM 2.0, Nano Kensington lock slot Battery 90Wh Dimensions 15.07 x 10.7 x 1.07 inches (383mm x 272mm x 27.2mm) Weight From 5.95 pounds (2.7kg) Availability Q4 2022

All three laptops are expected to launch Q4 2022. Prices will be set closer to the release date. Be sure to check out our collection of the best Windows laptops and the best business laptops to see what type of competition these PCs will be up against when they launch.