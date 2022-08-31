ASUS unveils three new ExpertBook laptops at IFA 2022, including the brand's first mobile workstation

New ExpertBook B5, B5 Flip, and B6 Flip laptops are expected later this year.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 (B5602C)
What you need to know

  • ASUS announced three new 16-inch ExpertBook laptops today at IFA 2022.
  • The ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip are notebook and convertible versions of the same durable, secure business laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, Intel Arc discrete GPU, and optional OLED display.
  • The ExpertBook B6 Flip is the first mobile workstation from the Expert brand, with Intel's 12th Gen Core HX-series CPUs, NVIDIA Quadro discrete graphics, and optional OLED display.
  • All laptops are expected to launch Q4 2022.

Today at IFA 2022 ASUS took the wraps off of three new 16-inch ExpertBook business laptops. The ExpertBook B5 and its convertible ExpertBook B5 Flip siblings are updates to existing models, while the ExpertBook B6 Flip is a completely new convertible addition that adds features and performance hardware in tune with mobile workstations. According to ASUS, all three laptops "offer unrivaled performance and mobility, designed for business users in today's fast-paced world, where work is no longer confined to the office."

The ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip are close siblings, with the latter acting as a convertible alternative to the notebook model. Both have been upsized to a 16-inch display with taller 16:10 aspect ratio, as well as your choice of FHD+ or UHD+ resolutions. The lower-res screen has an IPS panel, anti-glare finish, and 300 nits brightness. The main attraction here is the OLED upgrade for the UHD+ screen. It has 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, and deep contrast for those who often work with sensitive color palettes. The Flip model has an active pen built right in for quick charging and safe keeping.

Performance hardware includes Intel's 12th Gen Core P-series chips, with up to a Core i7-1270P with vPro. It's accompanied by up to an Intel Arc A350M discrete GPU, 40GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM (with 8GB soldered and one free SODIMM slot), and 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage over two slots. It's all powered by either a 50Wh or 84Wh battery depending on whether or not you go with Intel's discrete graphics.

Above the display you can configure either an HD + IR camera setup or an FHD camera. Three microphones with AI noise cancelling abilities handle audio in, while dual speakers handle audio out. Security measures include a shutter for the camera, fingerprint reader, TPM 2.0, and a Nano Kensington lock slot.

Both laptops share the same compact dimensions, though the Flip model has a higher starting weight of about 3.63 pounds. You get MIL-STD 810H durability to prevent damage from long days in the field, there are plenty of ports including Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E is available for fast, reliable wireless internet.

Take a look at the exact specifications of both the ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip as listed by ASUS.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 (B5602C)ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5602F)
OSWindows 11 Home, Windows 11 ProWindows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro
Processor12th Gen Intel12th Gen Intel
Core i5-1240P, Core i5-1250P Core i7-1260P, Core i7-1270PCore i5-1240P, Core i5-1250P Core i7-1260P, Core i7-1270P
RAMUp to 40GB DDR5-4800MHzUp to 40GB DDR5-4800MHz
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe, Intel UHD, Intel Arc A350MIntel Iris Xe, Intel UHD, Intel Arc A350M
StorageUp to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDUp to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Display16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch
1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, AG, 300 nits1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, AG, 300 nits
3840x2400 (UHD+), OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P33840x2400 (UHD+), OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3
Active penN/AMPP 2.0 garaged stylus
PortsTwo Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audioTwo Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio
AudioDual speakers, three microphonesDual speakers, three microphones
WirelessWi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
CameraHD + IR, FHD, shutterHD + IR, FHD, shutter
SecurityFingerprint reader, IR camera, TPM 2.0, webcam shutter, Nano Kensington lock slotFingerprint reader, IR camera, TPM 2.0, webcam shutter, Nano Kensington lock slot
Battery50Wh, 84Wh50Wh, 84Wh
Dimensions13.7 x 10.28 x 0.78 inches13.7 x 10.28 x 0.78 inches
(348.2mm x 261.2mm x 19.95mm)(348.2mm x 261.2mm x 19.95mm)
WeightFrom 3.08 pounds (1.4kg)From 3.63 pounds (1.65kg)
AvailabilityQ4 2022Q4 2022

The new ASUS ExpertBook B6 Flip takes performance to the next level, and it will no doubt appeal to creators and designers who need workstation performance on the go. 

The main attraction here is the inclusion of Intel's 12th Gen HX-series processors, with either Core i7-12850HX or Core i9-12950HX options. These chips offer desktop-class performance, as noted in my Intel Core i9-12900HX review. They're accompanied by up to 128GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM across four SODIMM slots, up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 storage, and a NVIDIA Quadro A2000 discrete GPU. It's all powered by a 90Wh battery.

The B6 Flip comes with a number of ISV certifications to ensure software runs optimally on the system; these include AutoCAD, Creo, MicroStation, Revit, SolidWorks, and 3dsMax. And to ensure the laptop can withstand life on the road, it hits MIL-STD 810H durability testing.

Like the new ExpertBook B5 models, the B6 Flip has a 16-inch touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The resolution here is set to QHD+, with anti-glare finish, 500 or 1,000 nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction. Above the display is an FHD + IR camera with shutter for clear, secure video conferencing; Rounding out security features are a fingerprint reader, TPM 2.0, and Nano Kensington lock slot.

Audio is handled by a quad speaker setup with harman/kardon tuning and Dolby certification. There are also dual microphones with AI noise cancelling to help with calls. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are on board for wireless connectivity, while there are plenty of physical ports for accessories. Have a look at the full list of specs as provided by ASUS.

ASUS ExpertBook B6 Flip
OSWindows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro
Processor12th Gen Intel
Core i7-12850HX, Core i9-12950HX
RAMUp to 128GB DDR5-4800MHz
GraphicsIntel UHD, NVIDIA Quadro A2000
StorageUp to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Display16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch
2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, AG, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3
2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, AG, 1,000 nits, 100% DCI-P3
PortsTwo Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.0b, Ethernet, Mini DP, 3.5mm audio, Smart Card reader
AudioQuad speakers (harman/kardon), dual microphones, Smart amp, Dolby certified
WirelessWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
CameraFHD + IR camera, shutter
SecurityFingerprint reader, IR camera, webcam shutter, TPM 2.0, Nano Kensington lock slot
Battery90Wh
Dimensions15.07 x 10.7 x 1.07 inches
(383mm x 272mm x 27.2mm)
WeightFrom 5.95 pounds (2.7kg)
AvailabilityQ4 2022

All three laptops are expected to launch Q4 2022. Prices will be set closer to the release date. Be sure to check out our collection of the best Windows laptops and the best business laptops to see what type of competition these PCs will be up against when they launch.

Cale Hunt

Cale Hunt is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. He focuses mainly on laptop reviews, news, and accessory coverage. He's been reviewing laptops and accessories full time since 2016, with hundreds of reviews published for Windows Central. He is an avid PC gamer and multi-platform user, and spends most of his time either tinkering with or writing about tech.