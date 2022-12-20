Best Buy's 24-hour Flash Sale could save your last-minute Christmas shopping

Somehow Christmas is just a few days away and you're still missing a few items on your list. That's okay because Best Buy's Flash Sale continues today (opens in new tab) with huge discounts on all kinds of tech from laptops to TVs to wireless earbuds. The best part? They're offering free expedited shipping on a lot of the sale items so you can get them before Christmas! Even if they don't offer shipping, you can switch to in-store pickup and get your favorite new Christmas gift before the end of the day if you want.

Whether you're on a budget trying to finish off the last few things on your list, still looking for that one big awesome item for that one awesome person, or just want to do a little shopping for yourself, there's something on this list for you.

It's worth noting that Best Buy will continue to run some variation of this sale throughout the rest of the week, but the closer you get to Christmas the less likely you'll be able to grab that expedited shipping. Right now you can get your gifts by Dec. 22 or 23 if you order before the end of the day (Dec. 20). Soon enough, while the savings might continue, in-store pickup will be your only option to get your stuff before the big day.

Check out the full sale for yourself (opens in new tab), but we've rounded up a few of the best possibilities right here.

Best Buy's best last-minute tech deals:

(opens in new tab) Anker Liberty 3 Pro true wireless earbuds $170 $79.99 (opens in new tab) My current earbuds die quite quickly, and the charging case doesn't close without a rubber band, and the audio is faded in the right earbud. Time for a replacement. These Soundcore earbuds look great, feel great, sound great, and have a battery that can last for up to 32 hours.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S Holiday Bundle $300 $239.99 (opens in new tab) The Holiday Bundle is not going to last. We fully expect the Xbox to jump back up to its regular price after the holidays. Get it now while you because this price is within $40 of the best we've ever seen. And who's going to be upset about getting an awesome game console for Christmas?

(opens in new tab) GoPro HERO11 Black action camera $500 $399.99 (opens in new tab) You don't have to be into extreme sports to use a GoPro. They can do awesome things even for an Average Joe like me. For example, if you're a content creator you could use the GoPro to keep your Twitch stream going while you're out and about. It has video stabilization, voice control, 27MP photos, and more!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop $1,400 $799.99 (opens in new tab) This is a beautiful looking Windows laptop with an awesome 13.3-inch touchscreen with an AMOLED panel. It has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. Has a lot of cool features including compatibility with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa, active pen support, and a 2-in-1 design that lets you use it as a PC or a tablet.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42-inch OLED evo Smart TV $1,300 $799.99 (opens in new tab) While we've written about this deal before, this is one of my favorite holiday bargains this year. The LG C2 is just an awesome TV, and this is the first time LG has made an OLED TV this small. The 42-inch screen lets them bring the price down, and the size makes it perfect for a bedroom, dorm room, or office. Fantastic option for media, work, and video games!

Need more last-minute gift ideas?