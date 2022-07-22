Best Buy's best student deals in this 3-day Back-to-School sale

Best Buy's weekend sale has a Back-to-School theme (opens in new tab), which means it's loaded with technology for students or those of us who kinda miss when we all we had to worry about was being a student. Of course, it is July so there is a whole lot of summer left. Maybe you want to fill that time with video games and binge watching your favorite shows. Maybe you just want to get ready for the new school year by outfitting yourself with some good headphones or a powerful laptop that'll help you be a bit more productive.

This Best Buy sale definitely covers a little bit of everything. We've rounded up some of the best student deals we could find, but you'll probably still want to browse the full sale, especially if you're looking for something specific not on our list. Remember in addition to free shipping on most things, you can order for in-store pickup if you'd rather get it really fast.

The sale will only last through the end of the day on July 24, so grab what you want while you can.

The best student deals at Best Buy:

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds $150 $99.99 (opens in new tab) These earbuds are tuned with 12mm speakers that have enhanced bass, so you can jam to your favorite tunes. The active noise-cancellation ensures you can hear just what you want to hear, too. Plus you get a long-lasting battery that's enhanced by the wireless charging case.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey CRG5 24-inch monitor $250 $169.99 (opens in new tab) Samsung's Odyssey series has been great for gamers, and this one is no exception. The budget price is fantastic, and you still get 24 inches of real estate with 1080p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time.

(opens in new tab) TCL 43-inch 4K Roku TV $400 $259.99 (opens in new tab) I mean, the value here cannot be overstated. You're paying less than $300 for a 4K TV that has the full Roku content library built right into it. While it's not the largest TV, that might be ok if you're dealing with a small space.

(opens in new tab) Samsung N5200 40-inch smart TV $280 $269.99 (opens in new tab) If you live in a dorm room or somewhere where space is at a premium, a TV like this may be right up your alley. It is cheap but still loaded with smart features, including access to your favorite apps and compatibility with voice assistants.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 32-inch monitor $500 $399.99 (opens in new tab) The huge 32-inch display uses LG's Nano IPS panel for supreme color while still maintaining a 1ms response time and includes a 165Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming. It also has AMD FreeSync with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus gaming desktop $730 $599.99 (opens in new tab) Powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Check out Best Buy's larger sale (opens in new tab) featuring a whole lot of gaming desktops you can choose from.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 touchscreen laptop $1,100 $799.99 (opens in new tab) A laptop that looks great and travels well. The Envy x360 is one of our favorite laptops, and this one is on the Intel Evo platform so it's fast, powerful, and has a great battery life.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower SlateMR gaming PC and Acer Nitro monitor bundle $1,020 (opens in new tab) $959.98 Get everything you need to get gaming right away with a prebuilt desktop that comes with a mouse and keyboard and then get the monitor you need to plug in bundled with it. The PC includes a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.