Best Surface Pro 8 cases 2022
Protect your Pro 8 with one of these great cases.
The best cases for the Surface Pro 8 provide ample protection to the 2-in-1 PC while still allowing for normal operation. That means the kickstand can still fold out, the ports remain accessible, and the cameras can still shoot video and stills. If you plan on using your Surface Pro 8 outside of an office or you often pass it back to the kids on a car ride, adding one of these cases early in the PC's life will help keep it undamaged. Here are the best cases right now for the Surface Pro 8.
Kensington BlackBelt Rugged Case
Kensington's BlackBelt cases are built specifically for each Surface Pro to ensure you get an optimal fit. It offers MIL-STD 810H durability and wipe-down certification, it allows for full use of the Pro 8's stand, and there's even a hand strap on the back for easier holding. There's a Surface Pen holder on the top edge, and all ports and cameras remain open for use. The case is compatible with a Type Cover.
MoKo Rugged Case
MoKo's rugged case looks a lot like Kensington's BlackBelt, though it lacks a pen holder and some of the durability certification. It does still allow for full stand functionality, ports and cameras remain open, and there's even a hand strap on the back. Each corner has thick drop protection, and there five colors from which to choose. You'll also save some money with this case. The case is compatible with a Type Cover.
UAG Metropolis Case
UAG's Metropolis is available for plenty of Surface devices, including the Pro 8. It's one of the best options if you'd like to completely envelop the PC in protection, as this case offers its own built-in stand. It meets MIL-STD 810G drop certification, there's a built-in pen holder, cameras and ports remain open, and it's compatible with a Type Cover.
Infiland Shockproof Case
Want to keep most of the natural look of your Surface Pro 8 while still adding protection? Infiland's clear case offers shock and drop protection without being super bulky. Ports and cameras remain open, the built-in stand can still operate, and you'll have no trouble connecting a Type Cover.
UAG Plasma Case
UAG's Plasma case is the ultimate protection if you're working in the field with your Pro 8. It comes with the usual MIL-STD 810G corner drop protection and full coverage (including stand), and it adds a shoulder strap and rotating hand strap. All ports and cameras remain open for use, and there's a slot on the top for your Surface Pen.
The Surface Pro 8 is one fine 2-in-1 PC, and adding a case is a fairly inexpensive way to keep it running. We've tested and reviewed plenty of Kensington's Surface accessories, and its BlackBelt Rugged case should be a great general pick for most people who want lots of protection without a ton of bulk. It's not the cheapest option on the list, but it's also not out of the affordable range.
If you do want to go all-out, the UAG Plasma with shoulder strap and 360-degree hand strap is also a top pick. If you're primarily working in the field, it should prove itself invaluable in keeping your Pro 8 pristine.
