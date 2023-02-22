Buy the latest Surface Pro 9 and get a $180 Type Cover for FREE

If you want an all-in-one, premium Windows 11 tablet that can handle it all, it's impossible not to consider Microsoft's flagship Surface Pro 9. The latest iteration of this long-running line showcases Microsoft's mastery of the form factor, but it asks a staggering price for the pleasure of using it — a price that doesn't even include a keyboard.

For a limited time, though, matters are different for the very best Windows tablet. At least in the USA, interested buyers can acquire a Surface Pro 9 — in any color and configuration — and get a Signature Type Cover accessory completely for free. You can even choose one of five Type Cover colors, with Black, Platinum, Ice Blue, Sapphire, and Forest all enjoying the same sweet price cut to exactly $0.

Surface Pro 9 + Type Cover | From $999 at Microsoft. For a limited time, it seems that every configuration of the premium Surface Pro 9 comes with a free Type Cover in your choice of five colors. This is a $180 value, and makes it easier to get the complete package.

Many argue that the Surface Pro devices should always come with the keyboard accessory for free, given that it's necessary to get the most out of the device, but now you actually can. If you've been on the fence about scoring a Surface Pro 9 for yourself, this may be the time to do it (especially given your choice of colors and internal hardware). Unfortunately, this sale does not include the Surface Slim Pen 2, but these are Signature Type Covers and therefore do support wireless charging for the optional stylus, should you purchase one separately.

The Surface Pro 9 is the latest and greatest premium Windows tablet from Microsoft, with a best-in-class kickstand, a gorgeous 120Hz display, and your choice of 12th Gen Intel or the ARM-based Microsoft SQ3 on the inside. The Surface Pro 9 is one of the most versatile Windows PCs you can buy, and is a fantastic machine for anything short of hardcore gaming or intensive creative work.