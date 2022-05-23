Corsair's Voyager a1600 streaming laptop features an Elgato Stream Deck in its keyboard

Streaming controls are at your fingertips on Corsair's first gaming PC.

Corsair Voyager a1600
What you need to know

  • Corsair just announced its Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition laptop.
  • The device runs on an AMD Ryzen 6000-series CPU paired with AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics.
  • The laptop features a row of customizable keys powered by Elgato Stream Deck software that allows you to control streams.

Corsair just unveiled its Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition streaming laptop. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 6000-series processor paired with AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics. It also features a unique row of "S-Keys" that can control streams.

The Corsair Voyager a1600 has a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 QHD IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium as well.

The Voyager a1600 has specs that compare well to those of the best gaming laptops, but Corsair also added some unique characteristics that make the device better for streaming.

Along the top of the keyboard, the laptop features a row of S-Keys, which are similar to the Elgato Stream Deck. They allow creators to create customizable shortcuts for streams. The laptop also has a 1080p FHD webcam and a directional four-microphone array with ambient noise cancellation.

“We are extremely excited to partner with CORSAIR to launch the first Voyager laptop exclusively with AMD Advantage design framework,” said Frank Azor, chief architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD. “The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is the first truly mobile streaming solution; coupled with AMD smart technologies like SmartShift MAX, users can automatically unleash the full potential of this laptop whether gaming, streaming, or creating."

SKU CN-9000003-XXCN-9000004-XX
OSWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.4GHz+AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.8GHz+
GPURadeon RX 6800MRadeon RX 6800M
Display16.0″, 16:10, 2560×1600, 240Hz16.0″, 16:10, 2560×1600, 240Hz
Integrated MUX SwitchYesYes
Memory2x16GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM2x32GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM
Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD
KeyboardFull size, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switchesFull size, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switches
Webcam1080p301080p30
S-Keys10-Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control10-Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control
Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 4.0, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack 2x Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 4.0, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack
ConnectivityWi-Fi-6E, Bluetooth 5.2Wi-Fi-6E, Bluetooth 5.2
Battery99Wh99Wh
Dimensions356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm
Weight2.4 kg2.4 kg
Price$2,700$3,000

In addition to its high-end specs, the Voyager a1600 supports AMD smart technologies, such as AMD Smart Access.

Despite the relatively thin body of the laptop, Corsair claims that the PC will stay cool, thanks to a compact vapor chamber.

Corsair did not share a release date for the Voyager a1600, but we know models will be available for $2,700 and $3,000.

