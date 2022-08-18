Dell's redesigned XPS 13 2-in-1 is launching August 25, starts at $1,099

What you need to know

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315), first unveiled June 10, is set to launch August 25 with prices starting at $1,099 (folio keyboard included).

U.S. and Canada regions will get access to the XPS 13 2-in-1 first, with more regions opening up in the coming weeks.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 with 5G connectivity and a Slate color is coming later.

Dell also announced availability of the XPS 13 Plus Developer's Edition with Ubuntu 22.04, starting at $1,299.

When Dell reintroduced the XPS 13 2-in-1 in June, it surprised us with a completely new design. Whereas the older 2-in-1 models were essentially just a regular XPS 13 with 360-degree hinges (making it more a convertible than anything), Dell has gone the way of the Surface Pro with the new 9315 models.

If you've been eager to get your hands on what will likely be one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) is set to launch August 25 at Dell's official website. Prices are expected to start at about $1,099, and that includes the attachable keyboard. U.S. and Canadian regions are set to get the laptop first, with more regions opening up in the coming weeks.

The new XPS 13 2-in-1 is primarily a tablet PC with detachable keyboard (what Dell calls a Folio), front- and rear-facing cameras, and inking capabilities. It has a 13-inch 3K touch display with 500 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, 100% sRGB color, and anti-reflective finish to reduce glare. While it does support inking, the required stylus is being sold separately for $100.

You'll be able to get either a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U CPU, up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It's not entirely clear yet what the preset configurations will be, but as with most Dell laptops you should be able to configure a system to your liking. Dell has noted that models in the Slate color with 5G connectivity are coming at a later date. At launch, models with Wi-Fi 6E in a Sky color will be available.

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Dell's XPS 13 Plus (9320), one of the best Windows laptops on the market, launched late-April and has been going strong since. It was, however, up until now only available with Windows 11 Home and Pro. That's changed with the addition of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, making the XPS 13 Plus the first OEM laptop to be certified for the operating system.

Dell is calling this the XPS 13 Plus Developer's Edition, and it's available now to purchase starting at $1,299. U.S. and Canadian regions are getting access to the laptop first, with more regions coming in the following weeks. Be sure to check out our collection of the best Dell laptops to see where the XPS 13 Plus ranks.