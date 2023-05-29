Don't miss out on these HP Envy and Spectre x360 Memorial Day deals
Two of HP's best laptops are on sale for the holiday weekend.
Whether you're on the hunt for a new laptop, game to play, or accessory, the ongoing Memorial Day sales are a great place to look. Major manufacturers have discounts on everything from last year's PCs at a bargain to the latest gadgets. HP has deals that fall into both categories, so whether you want a laptop with a 13th Gen Intel CPU or a PC with a more budget-friendly 12th Gen Intel chip, you're good to go.
Price: $1,099.99 (-$550)
Display: 16" 3K, touch
CPU: Intel i7-12700H
GPU: Intel Iris Xe
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Active Pen: Included
The biggest discount, at least in terms of total dollar amount, is on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. The model with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics is down to $1,099.99. That's a savings of $550 on one of the best Windows laptops.
The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 has a 16-inch 3K display that supports touch and an active pen (included in box), making it a solid choice for taking notes or some light artwork, though creators should probably opt for a more powerful model.
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 |
$1,649.99 $1,099.99
This convertible laptop can flip around into different postures, such as tent mode and tablet mode. Of course, it's also a traditional laptop built with HP's refined design language. The biggest discount is on the version with an Intel Core i7 and Iris Xe graphics, but there are other models available.
HP Envy for more power
If you're looking for something more powerful, the HP Envy 16 is on sale for $450 off. That model runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop graphics. That's enough computing power for creators and some professional workloads. If you don't like that exact spec sheet, there are other options of the CPU and GPU side of things, including the Intel Arc A370M version.
HP ENVY 16 |
$1,749.99 $1,299.99
This powerful laptop pairs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. It also has a 3K+ display and is available with other graphics options.
