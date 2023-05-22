Memorial Day sales 2023: Dates and the best deals so far

Memorial Day is still a little ways off, but that doesn't stop retailers from launching a whole bunch of deals to celebrate. It's one of the most significant sales events of the year, both in-store and across the web. Naturally, online stores offer a much wider variety of electronics, with Windows laptops generally enjoying a massive wave of reductions.

Besides the flagship machines, there are usually savings on gaming accessories, desktop PC components, and practically everything in between. Even more blockbusting deals will undoubtedly hit the web as the day creeps closer, but for now, we're rounding up the best Memorial Day deals for you to grab early.

Add this page to your bookmarks and check back regularly during the week as we find (and verify) the best discounts, highlighting the hottest across Windows Central.

Early Memorial Day deals roundup

The best deals before Memorial Day

Laptops

IdeaPad Slim 9i 14" | $1,669.99 $999.99 at Amazon Featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, this 14" touchscreen laptop features a 1080p panel rated for 400-nits brightness. A built-in fingerprint reader quickly unlocks Windows 11 Pro, and Thunderbolt 4 connects modern devices.

Xbox

Xbox Elite S2 Core | $129.99 $103.99 at Amazon The Series 2 “Core” offers a more affordable alternative to Microsoft’s top-tier Xbox controller. It features all best from one of the most popular Xbox accessories, stripped down the essentials, with a lucrative price cut to sweeten the deal.

PC components

WD_BLACK SN850 2TB | $359.99 $181.99 at Best Buy One of the most popular M.2 solid-state drives, thanks to its compatibility with PlayStation 5 consoles, also works perfectly inside any gaming desktop PC with a compatible Gen4 2280 socket — fast storage at a massive discount.

When is Memorial Day 2023? Memorial Day will be celebrated on Monday, May 29. Although retail sales events are themed around the day, many offer discounts in the previous week and over the weekend. Some vendors offer the same savings under a different heading on the day, but we'll round up the real winners.

Should I wait for Amazon Prime Day? Since Amazon's big sale event is so unnervingly close, usually held in July, your decision to skip Memorial Day sales will depend on necessity versus desire. If you've been waiting for a discount on an item out of necessity, it's unlikely that you'll lose out on a significant difference from Amazon. We'll highlight the hottest savings during the week and on Memorial Day itself and note whether Amazon will likely offer any equivalent deal.

How do I find the best deals? Naturally, we'll highlight the genuine savings right here. It's easy to get lost in the jargon when every website professes to be the best, but there are some tools to help identify bogus deals like camelcamelcamel for Amazon products. Try to check the price history of any products you're interested in to see if the cost has potentially been inflated to imitate a better saving.