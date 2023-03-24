Flash Sale on Samsung SSDs, going fast.

Samsung currently has a flash deal on its ultra-popular SSD units, with up to 20% off the Samsung 870 EVO and 980 models.



Samsung is cream of the crop when it comes to SSDs and both these drives feature in our top SSDs reviewed by the team.

(opens in new tab) Samsung EVO SATA 2.5" SSD 500GB $59.99 $39.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

With the 250 and 500 GB models currently at the same price in the sale, you may as well spring for the extra storage. Say goodbye to slow speeds.

You can check out our in-depth review of the Samsung 870 EVO, but in short if you're looking for a SATA drive with great speeds, solid durability and a standard five-year warranty, then look no further.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full specs Category Spec Capacity 500GB Interface SATA 6GB/s Sequential Read Up to 560 MB/s Sequential Write Up to 530 MB/s Random Read Up to 98,000 IOPS Random Write Up to 88,000 IOPS NAND Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) Cache Memory 512MB LPDDR4 Warranty Five years Endurance 300TBW

The Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSD will offer fast and reliable performance for your everyday computing tasks, and while not the newest and fastest on the market, it's still one of the best for its price, especially at $39.99.



Another option included in the flash sale is the 980 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD 1TB.



(Image credit: Future)

Another great performing SSD drive from Samsung, without DRAM and using the PCIe interface rather than SATA. The removal of DRAM brings down the cost of this unit considerably but thankfully doesn't impact its performance one jot. Using Host Memory Buffer (HMB) tech, Samsung pulled off one of the first DRAM-free designs that can still perform as well as the 970 EVO Plus.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PCLe 3.0 NVMe SSD 1TB $109.99 $79.99 (opens in new tab)

A solid performing SSD without the DRAM, included user-friendly companion software and Samsung's standard 5-year warranty.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full specs Category Spec Capacity 1TB Interface PCIe 3.0 x 4 NVMe 1.4 Sequential read Up to 3,500 MB/s Sequential write Up to 3,000 MB/s Random read Up to 500K IOPS Random write Up to 480K IOPS NAND 6th Generation Samsung Warranty Five years Endurance 600 TBW

Whether you're in need of a SATA or PCIe SSD, both of the above deals are amazingly light on the budget, and you can't go wrong with Samsung who consistently deliver quality products. With the added comfort of the 5-year warranty of both these items, we think these are a couple of solid-state-deals.