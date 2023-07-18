Is this a pricing error? Lenovo slashes over $1,000 off this superb convertible ThinkPad laptop

If you're looking for a top notch ultraportable 2-in-1 laptop, one of the best ones you'll find on the market today is Lenovo's remarkable ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. Featuring quality specs, a tall 3:2 display, and one of the thinnest and lightest designs we've ever seen, it excels as both a laptop and a tablet. It normally costs upwards of $2,000, but right now, you can get a model of the device for a ridiculously low price of $725. That's a gigantic 60% discount, and a full $1,124 off its MSRP.

In 2021, we sat down with Lenovo's Executive Director of Commercial Portfolio & Product Development, Thomas Butler, to discuss how the ThinkPad Titanium X1 Yoga came to be. Ultimately, the manufacturer sees the device as a solution to "the detachable problem" — in other words, the floppy removable keyboards that drive some users away from 2-in-1s. Compared to other convertibles like the Surface Pro, Butler said, the Titanium X1 Yoga is "optimized for a tablet without penalizing you for the weight of that keyboard."

Why we like this deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Specs Price: $725 at Lenovo

Display: 13.5-inch QHD (2256x1504) IPS display, touch, 100% sRGB, 450 nits, anti-glare and anti-smudge

OS: Windows 11 Pro 64

CPU: 11th Gen i5-1140G7 vPro

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

RAM: 16GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 256GB SSD

Dimensions: 11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches

Weight: 2.54 pounds

Pen: Lenovo Precision Pen

While the specs in this laptop aren't the latest and greatest you'll find in 2023, they're more than enough for general web browsing, most day-to-day productivity tasks, and multitasking. You won't have to worry about sluggishness or slowdowns with an i5-1140G7 and 16GB of RAM under the hood, and 256GB of SSD space is a good amount for folks working with small types of files like documents. The 3:2 2256x1504 panel looks great and is well-suited for both tablet and laptop use, too, especially with its great color gamut, 450-nit peak brightness, touch support, and anti-glare and smudge coatings.

We also love how thin and light the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is. Thanks to the titanium in its chassis, it's one of the most portable ThinkPads Lenovo has ever been able to make at 11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches and just 2.54 pounds. If you're out and about often, it's definitely worth considering as a dependable travel companion.

Lastly, this is simply one of the craziest deals we've ever seen for a laptop this good. Price drops this large are almost unheard of for something that's both this recent and very high quality, so if the Titanium Yoga sounds like a good fit for you, we recommend pulling the trigger on one and taking advantage of these wild savings. It's one of the best Windows laptops even without a discount, so getting one for this much under $1,000 would be an absolute steal.