Lenovo just knocked more than $2,300 off of ThinkPad X1 Yoga in Cyber Monday doorbuster deal

In a huge sale for Cyber Monday, Lenovo is bringing yet another doorbuster deal to one of its most popular laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Similar to the doorbuster savings for the regular ThinkPad X1 for Black Friday, the Cyber Monday discount this time around applies to the convertible Yoga model, which comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows this laptop to convert to a tablet with ease.

This makes the ThinkPad X1 Yoga even more versatile than the original ThinkPad X1, especially if you're a student and need a tablet experience to jot notes, doodle on the display, or make drawings and annotations to handouts and homework assignments. For the professional crowd, traveling executives can mark up PDFs, write meeting notes, and get even more functionality out of this convertible laptop form factor.

And after a savings of $2,350, which brings the price down to just $1,259, that makes the Yoga a steal!

Save $2,350 on Lenovo's amazing ThinkPad X1 Yoga

(opens in new tab) ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel (14") | $3,609 now $1,259 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) Equipped with a 14-inch WUXGA resolution IPS display that can reach 400 nits of brightness, this convertible ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) laptop (opens in new tab) brings power and performance. It's equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with four cores and eight threads, a 1TB PCIe solid-state drive, and 16GB of LPDDR4X memory. For security, Lenovo includes both a fingerprint sensor and an IR camera for passwordless Windows Hello logins, and an integrated pen can be stowed in its compartment inside this notebook.

In addition to all the productivity features you'll find on this laptop, the built-in Dolby Atmos speakers will deliver an immersive audio experience for content consumption, and four far-field microphones will help with video calling.

The only downside to getting this steal of a deal for Cyber Monday is that you're getting an 11th Gen, rather than a 12th Gen, Intel processor. Still, if you can live with a slightly older processor, this ThinkPad X1 Yoga (6th Gen) model will help you stay productive for work, school, or general home use.

At $1,259, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is very competitively priced. For reference, Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099, and if you add in the Apple Pencil, that's another $129. The Apple Magic Keyboard adds another $349 to that experience. In total, that's a $318 premium over the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which comes with a more powerful, versatile, and flexible desktop operating system for multitasking and running software.

A Yoga for everyone