This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $2,000 off for Cyber Monday — no, that's not a typo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 has both one of the longest names around and one of the biggest discounts we've ever seen. For Cyber Monday, Lenovo has discounted the business laptop by $2,021.40. That 60% discount makes the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals.

The model that's available for $1,347.60 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also has 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1 TB of SSD storage.

As the flagship business laptop from Lenovo, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 has a long list of security features to go alongside its powerful internals. A fingerprint reader, IR hybrid camera, a Kensington lock slot, and a camera shutter all work together to keep your work safe. ThinkShield Firmware Resiliency 2.0, display Privacy Guard, and vPro support are all on board as well.

The laptop also has plenty of ports, including dual Thunderbolt 4, dual USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.0b, and 3.5mm audio. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and optional 5G and 4G LTE connectivity round up an impressive spec sheet.

For those that aren't into spec sheets, the main takeaway is that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 competes with the best business laptops.

While there are models of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 with a 2.8K OLED display, the heavily discounted model has a 1920 x 1200 FHD screen. While not the highest resolution available, the laptop's screen covers 100% sRGB, hits 400 nits of brightness, and has a low blue light filter.