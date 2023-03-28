Lenovo refreshes its flexible laptop lineup with the new Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced the Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i laptops.

The Yoga 7 is a 16-inch laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU.

The Yoga 7i features up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and will launch with both 14-inch and 16-inch variants.

All of the new Yoga devices can be used as traditional clamshell laptops, flip around into tent mode, or be used as large tablets.

Lenovo just announced a wide range of new laptops. Among the new PCs are the Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i. The newly announced devices are the eighth generation of Yoga PCs from Lenovo and maintain the familiar form factor that people have come to expect from the range. They can be used as traditional clamshell laptops, flip around into tent mode, or be used like tablets.

The Yoga 7, which is only available in 16-inch models, runs on an AMD Ryzen 7000-series chip. The Yoga 7i is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It's available in either 14-inch or 16-inch versions.

Lenovo Yoga 7

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Yoga 7 16" Processor AMD Ryzen 7000U R7/R5 Operating system Windows 11 Graphics UMA Memory 8 / 16 GB LPDDR5-6400 Storage 256 GB / 512 GB

PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD Display 16" LCD WUXGA 60Hz 16:10 300-nits Camera 1080P FHD IR RGB with privacy shutter Audio 2x 2W Dolby Atmos speakers Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1x USB-A 3.2

1x USB-C 4 Gen 3, DP 1.4a, PD 3.0

1x HDMI 1.4b

1x MicroSD reader

1x NOVO button Battery 71Wh Dimensions 362.16 x 250.12 x 16.99 mm Weight Starting at 2.04 kg

In addition to having different types of processors and sizes, the Yoga and Yoga 7i differ in their display types. The Yoga 7 features an LCD screen while the 14-inch Yoga 7i can come with up to a 2.8K OLED display.

The Yoga 7i also has a wider selection of ports, especially when looking at the larger 16-inch model.

Lenovo Yoga 7i

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Yoga 7i 14" 16" Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 -P28

Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 -U15 Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 -P28

Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 -U15 Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 Graphics UMA: Intel Iris Xe UMA: Intel Iris Xe Memory 8 / 16 GB LPDDR5-5200 8 / 16 GB LPDDR5-5200 Storage 512 GB / 1 TB

PCIe Gen4 512 GB / 1 TB

PCIe Gen4 Display 14" OLED 2.8K 90Hz 16:10 400-nits

14" OLED WUXGA 60Hz 16:10 400-nits

14" LCD 2.2K 60Hz 16:10 300-nits 16" LCD 2.5K 60Hz 16:10 400-nits

16" WUXGA 60Hz 16:10 300-nits Camera 1080p FHD IR RGB with privacy shutter 1080p FHD IR RGB with privacy shutter Audio 2x 2W Dolby Atmos speakers 2x 2W Dolby Atmos speakers Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2x USB-C

1x HDMI 1.4b

1x MicroSD reader

1x NOVO button 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2x USB-C

1x HDMI 1.4b

1x MicroSD reader

1x NOVO button Battery 71Wh 73Wh with Rapid Charge Express Dimensions 317.87 x 222.50 x 16.49 mm 355.98 x 250.12 x 16.99 mm Weight Starting at 1.49 kg (OLED)

Starting at 1.55 kg (LCD) Starting at 1.98 kg (2.5K)

Starting at 2.04 kg (WUXGA)

The Yoga 7 starts at $800 and will ship in May 2023. The Yoga 7i (14-inch) and Yoga 7i (16-inch) start at $850 and $800 respectively and will both be available in April 2023.

Lenovo also unveiled a new flagship laptop today, the Slim Pro 9i. That thin-and-light laptop packs powerful creator specs, such as RTX 40-series graphics and up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU. The Lenovo Slim Pro 7 and Slim 7i were also announced today.