Lenovo unveils the Slim Pro 9i, a thin-and-light laptop with a mini-LED display and NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced the Slim Pro 9i, a new flagship laptop from its family of devices.

The laptop runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop graphics.

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is available in a 14.5-inch and a 16-inch model.

Lenovo also announced its Slim Pro 7 and Slim 7i laptops today.

Lenovo just unveiled a new flagship laptop, the Slim Pro 9i. The thin-and-light PC features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics and Lenovo X Power, which is a set of hardware and software features that work side-by-side to help creators get a smooth experience. Those graphics are paired with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

Available in both 14.5-inch and 16-inch models, the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i tops the Lenovo Premium Suite of laptops, which also includes the newly announced Slim Pro 7.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo Slim Pro 9i) (Image credit: Lenovo Slim Pro 9i)

Thanks to its high-end specs, the Slim Pro 9i should be able to handle demanding professional workloads, such as 3-D modeling, graphic design, and other creator tasks.

Both sizes of the Slim Pro 9i come with multiple display options. The smaller model has either a 14.5-inch 3K LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate or a 14.5-inch 3K Mini-LED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

The larger model can feature either a 16-inch 3K LCD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate or a 16-inch Mini-LED screen with a resolution of 3K and a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Slim Pro 9i 14.5" 16" Processor Intel Core i9-13905H

Intel Core i7-13705H

Intel Core i5-13505H Intel Core i9-13905H

Intel Core i7-13705H Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 Graphics Intel Iris Xe DISNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptopNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptopNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop Memory 16 / 32 / 64 GB LPDDR5X-6400 16 / 32 / 64 GB LPDDR5X-6400 Storage 512 GB / 1 TB

PCIe Gen4 M.2 512 GB / 1 TB

PCIe Gen4 M.2 Display 14.5" LCD 3K 120Hz 16:10 400-nits

14.5" Mini-LED 3K 165Hz 16:10 1200-nits 16" LCD 3K 165Hz 16:10 400-nits

16" Mini-LED 3K 165Hz 16:10 1200-nits Camera FHD IR webcam + ToF (LCD)

5MP IR webcam + ToF (Mini-LED) 5MP IR webcam + ToF Audio 4x Dolby Atmos speakers 6x Dolby Atmos speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4 3.2 Gen2, DP 1.4, PD 3.0

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

1x HDMI 2.1

1x SD card reader 1x Thunderbolt 4 3.2 Gen2, DP 1.4, PD 3.0

1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

1x HDMI 2.1

1x SD card reader Battery 75Whr 75Whr Dimensions 327 x 224 x 16.9 mm (LCD)

327 x 224 x 17.6 mm (Mini-LED) 362 x 245 x 17.9 mm (LCD)

362 x 245 x 18.16 mm (Mini-LED) Weight Starting at 1.65 kg (LCD)

Starting at 1.7 kg (Mini-LED) Starting at 2.06 kg (LCD)

Starting at 2.23 kg (Mini-LED)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo Slim Pro 9i) (Image credit: Lenovo Slim Pro 9i)

The Slim Pro 9i features an upgraded keyboard with 1.5mm dish cap keys that have an anti-grease coating to reduce fingerprints and smudges. Those keys will also respond faster to input than previous laptops from the lineup.

All the Lenovo Premium Suite laptops, including the Slim Pro 9i, have four microphones, four noise-reducing speakers, quiet fans, and large trackpads.

The lineup also comes with the Lenovo AI Engine+, which dynamically adjusts power efficiency and performance settings using artificial intelligence. Lenovo Intelligent Sense and Integrated Security are both included on all the laptops in the suite as well.

Tidal Teal and Storm Grey versions of the Slim Pro 9i will be available. The laptop starts at $1,700 for the 14.5-inch model and $1,800 for the 16-inch version. All variants of the laptop are expected to ship in May 2023.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7 & Slim 7i

Lenovo also announced its Slim Pro 7 and Slim 7i laptops today. They also come with Lenovo AI Engine+ and the other features that extend across the entire Slim laptop lineup broken down above.

The Slim 7i is designed for creators on the go. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and is available in Misty Grey or Storm Grey.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Slim 7i 14" Processor Intel Core i7-1360P

Intel Core i5-1340P

Intel Core i7-1260P

Intel Core i5-1240P Operating system Windows 11 Graphics Intel Iris Memory 8 / 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 512 GB / 1 TB

PCIe M.2 Display 14" LCD 2.8K 120Hz 16:10 400-nits

14" LCD 2.2K 60Hz 16:10 300-nits

14" OLED FHD+ 60Hz 16:10 400-nits Camera FHD IR webcam + ToF shutter Audio 2x Dolby Atmos speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 / 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1x USB-C 4, DP 1.4, PD 3.0

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1

1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1x HDMI 2.1 Battery 65Whr Dimensions 312 x 221 x 41.9 mm Weight Starting at 1.31kg

The Slim Pro 7 pairs up to an AMD Ryzen R7 CPU with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics. It can also ship with an RTX 3050 GPU for those that need a solid graphics card but don't need the latest GPU.

The 14.5-inch laptop has up to a 3K display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can reach 400 nits of brightness.

The PC also includes four microphones with voice ID noise cancelation and four speakers. An IR camera, Time of Flight sensor, and the laptop's camera shutter help ensure your privacy.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)