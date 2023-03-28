Lenovo unveils the Slim Pro 9i, a thin-and-light laptop with a mini-LED display and NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics

By Sean Endicott
Contributions from
Ben Wilson
 published

Lenovo packed the latest high-end specs for creators into the new Slim Pro 9i.

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i
(Image credit: Lenovo Slim Pro 9i)

What you need to know

  • Lenovo just announced the Slim Pro 9i, a new flagship laptop from its family of devices.
  • The laptop runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop graphics.
  • The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is available in a 14.5-inch and a 16-inch model.
  • Lenovo also announced its Slim Pro 7 and Slim 7i laptops today.

Lenovo just unveiled a new flagship laptop, the Slim Pro 9i. The thin-and-light PC features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics and Lenovo X Power, which is a set of hardware and software features that work side-by-side to help creators get a smooth experience. Those graphics are paired with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

Available in both 14.5-inch and 16-inch models, the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i tops the Lenovo Premium Suite of laptops, which also includes the newly announced Slim Pro 7.

Image 1 of 2
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i
(Image credit: Lenovo Slim Pro 9i)

Thanks to its high-end specs, the Slim Pro 9i should be able to handle demanding professional workloads, such as 3-D modeling, graphic design, and other creator tasks.

Both sizes of the Slim Pro 9i come with multiple display options. The smaller model has either a 14.5-inch 3K LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate or a 14.5-inch 3K Mini-LED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

The larger model can feature either a 16-inch 3K LCD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate or a 16-inch Mini-LED screen with a resolution of 3K and a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Slim Pro 9i14.5"16"
ProcessorIntel Core i9-13905H
Intel Core i7-13705H
Intel Core i5-13505H		Intel Core i9-13905H
Intel Core i7-13705H
Operating systemWindows 11Windows 11
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe DISNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptopNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptopNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptopNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop
Memory16 / 32 / 64 GB LPDDR5X-640016 / 32 / 64 GB LPDDR5X-6400
Storage512 GB / 1 TB
PCIe Gen4 M.2		512 GB / 1 TB
PCIe Gen4 M.2
Display14.5" LCD 3K 120Hz 16:10 400-nits
14.5" Mini-LED 3K 165Hz 16:10 1200-nits		16" LCD 3K 165Hz 16:10 400-nits
16" Mini-LED 3K 165Hz 16:10 1200-nits
CameraFHD IR webcam + ToF (LCD)
5MP IR webcam + ToF (Mini-LED)		5MP IR webcam + ToF
Audio4x Dolby Atmos speakers6x Dolby Atmos speakers
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1		Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
Ports1x Thunderbolt 4 3.2 Gen2, DP 1.4, PD 3.0
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
1x HDMI 2.1
1x SD card reader		1x Thunderbolt 4 3.2 Gen2, DP 1.4, PD 3.0
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
1x HDMI 2.1
1x SD card reader
Battery75Whr75Whr
Dimensions327 x 224 x 16.9 mm (LCD)
327 x 224 x 17.6 mm (Mini-LED)		362 x 245 x 17.9 mm (LCD)
362 x 245 x 18.16 mm (Mini-LED)
WeightStarting at 1.65 kg (LCD)
Starting at 1.7 kg (Mini-LED)		Starting at 2.06 kg (LCD)
Starting at 2.23 kg (Mini-LED)
Image 1 of 2
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i
(Image credit: Lenovo Slim Pro 9i)

The Slim Pro 9i features an upgraded keyboard with 1.5mm dish cap keys that have an anti-grease coating to reduce fingerprints and smudges. Those keys will also respond faster to input than previous laptops from the lineup.

All the Lenovo Premium Suite laptops, including the Slim Pro 9i, have four microphones, four noise-reducing speakers, quiet fans, and large trackpads.

The lineup also comes with the Lenovo AI Engine+, which dynamically adjusts power efficiency and performance settings using artificial intelligence. Lenovo Intelligent Sense and Integrated Security are both included on all the laptops in the suite as well.

Tidal Teal and Storm Grey versions of the Slim Pro 9i will be available. The laptop starts at $1,700 for the 14.5-inch model and $1,800 for the 16-inch version. All variants of the laptop are expected to ship in May 2023.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7 & Slim 7i

Lenovo also announced its Slim Pro 7 and Slim 7i laptops today. They also come with Lenovo AI Engine+ and the other features that extend across the entire Slim laptop lineup broken down above.

The Slim 7i is designed for creators on the go. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and is available in Misty Grey or Storm Grey.

Image 1 of 5
Lenovo Slim 7i
(Image credit: Lenovo)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Lenovo Slim 7i14"
ProcessorIntel Core i7-1360P
Intel Core i5-1340P
Intel Core i7-1260P
Intel Core i5-1240P
Operating systemWindows 11
GraphicsIntel Iris
Memory8 / 16 GB LPDDR5
Storage512 GB / 1 TB
PCIe M.2
Display14" LCD 2.8K 120Hz 16:10 400-nits
14" LCD 2.2K 60Hz 16:10 300-nits
14" OLED FHD+ 60Hz 16:10 400-nits
CameraFHD IR webcam + ToF shutter
Audio2x Dolby Atmos speakers
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6 / 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
Ports1x USB-C 4, DP 1.4, PD 3.0
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1x HDMI 2.1
Battery65Whr
Dimensions312 x 221 x 41.9 mm
WeightStarting at 1.31kg

The Slim Pro 7 pairs up to an AMD Ryzen R7 CPU with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics. It can also ship with an RTX 3050 GPU for those that need a solid graphics card but don't need the latest GPU.

The 14.5-inch laptop has up to a 3K display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can reach 400 nits of brightness.

The PC also includes four microphones with voice ID noise cancelation and four speakers. An IR camera, Time of Flight sensor, and the laptop's camera shutter help ensure your privacy.

Image 1 of 2
Lenovo Slim Pro 7
(Image credit: Lenovo)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Lenovo Slim Pro 714.5"
ProcessorAMD Ryzen R5-7535HS
AMD Ryzen R7-7735HS
AMD Ryzen R5-7640HS
AMD Ryzen R7-7840HS
Operating systemWindows 11
GraphicsUMA integrated Radeon graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 laptop
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop
Memory16 GB LPDDR5/X-6400
Storage512 GB / 1 TB
PCIe Gen4 M.2
Display14.5" glass LCD 2.5K 90Hz 16:10 350-nits
14.5" matte LCD 2.5K 90Hz 16:10 350-nits
14.5" LCD 3K 120Hz 16:10 400-nits
CameraFHD IR webcam + ToF shutter
Audio4x Dolby Atmos speakers
ConnectivityIntel Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
Ports1x USB-C 4 Gen1, DP 1.4, PD 3.0
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1, DP 1.4, PD 3.0
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1x HDMI 2.1
Battery73Whr with Rapid Charge Express
Dimensions326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
WeightStarting at 1.49 kg
Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott
News Writer and apps editor

Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).

With contributions from