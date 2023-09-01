Lenovo's new Legion 9i has such incredible specs you haven't heard of some of them

What you need to know

Lenovo just unveiled its Legion 9i gaming laptop that features a self-contained liquid cooling system.

The Legion 9i runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Lenovo will begin shipping the Legion 9i in October 2023 with a starting price of $4,399.

The spec sheet of the Legion 9i is, quite frankly, ludicrous. If you can think of a category a manufacturer can max out, Lenovo has done so here. CPU? 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX. Graphics? Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. RAM? 32GB of 6400Mhz DDR5 or 64GB of 5600Mhz Dual Channel DDR5. Heck, even the 99.99Whr battery is the biggest you're allowed on a lot of planes.

The Legion 9i is the first 16-inch gaming laptop to have a self-contained liquid-cooling station, according to Lenovo. Thanks to that system, the Legion 9i supports a maximum TDP of 230W. Lenovo worked with Cooler Master to make the cooling system of the Legion 9i. The PC also has a triple-fan air-cooling system with 6,333 intake vents.

The body of the Legion 9i is made with forged carbon chips, giving it a unique look. Lenovo also states that the material helps with the weight of the device, which is needed as the machine comes in at 5.64lbs (2.56kg).

Flip around the carbon-chip-covered body and you'll see the screen of the Legion 9i. That display is up to a 3.2K Mini-LED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The screen can swap between DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces, which is useful for creators. Whether you're gaming or creating, the panel has a 94% screen-to-body ratio.

Image 1 of 5 The Legion 9i has a body made with forged carbon chips. (Image credit: Lenovo) The Legion 9i has a per-key RGB Lenovo TrueStrike Keyboard. (Image credit: Lenovo) 6,333 intake vents help keep the Legion 9i cool. (Image credit: Lenovo) While the screen of the Legion 9i is thin, the entire laptop weights 5.64lbs (2.56kg). (Image credit: Lenovo) The Legion 9i is available with up to a 3.2K Mini-LED panel. (Image credit: Lenovo)

A Lenovo LA-2 AI chip inside the Legion 9i powers a Smart FPS feature that keeps track of FPS and can adjust the power sent to the CPU and GPU. That same chip also syncs the Legion Spectrum RGB of the gaming laptop that has lights in the keyboard and its bottom cover. The Legion 9i also has a per-key RGB Lenovo TrueStrike keyboard.

Lenovo rounded out its powerful PC with other top-of-the-line specs, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. The system's MediaTek Filogic 380 Wi-Fi card supports wireless speeds up to 6.5Gbps. The Legion 9i comes with a 330W Slim Adapter and a 140W Type-C Power Adapter as well.

As you may expect of a laptop with this type of spec sheet, the Legion 9i has a high price tag. It will start at $4,399. Lenovo hasn't unveiled the price of the maxed out Legion 9i yet. The device will start shipping in October 2023.