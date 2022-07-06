Microsoft Surface Duo 2 picks up July update with more improvements for the camera, night mode, and more

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 July update is now available.

The update is 125MB and brings the OS to version 2022.517.98.

While there are general enhancements to the OS and device, the camera and inking received some specific improvements.

Microsoft seems to be on a roll with support for its dual-screen Surface Duo 2. The team behind the hardware is pushing out its monthly July update, which clocks in at 125MB.

While last month’s update brought some new features like messaging Glance Bar notifications this month’s focuses on overall system performance and the camera.

Here’s what is new according to the official changelog (opens in new tab):

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—July 2022.

Improves device stability.

Improves system performance.

Improves camera experience with enhancements to face detection technology and night mode photography.

Improves ink responsiveness in Office Apps (OneNote, Excel, PowerPoint, Word) when writing with a Surface Pen.

We’ll' have to put the update through its paces, but anything that improves stability and performance is OK in our book.

Enhancements to face detection technology and night mode photography are also welcomed. While the Surface Duo 2’s' camera has dramatically improved over the last few months, any software tweaks to make it better can help make up for the hardware limitations of this unique form factor.

Not to be left out, Microsoft has also updated the original Surface Duo with a July update, although there is not as much to report with this one.

Version 2022.517.57 of the software brings the following (opens in new tab):

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—July 2022.

Improves device stability.

While not as exciting the original Surface Duo is miles ahead of where it was just a year ago, and Microsoft keeps making small improvements wherever it can.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network.

Select Settings on your Surface Duo's home screen.

Select System.

Select System Update.

Select Check for update.

Select Restart now.

Hopefully, we'll see more improvements next month as well to both Surface Duos. While Android 12L is still not expected until closer to fall, this update should hold people over for the next few months before that significant OS update (which should also come to the original Surface Duo).

Earlier today, we reported on a few new apps that work better with dual screens, including Google's Gboard.