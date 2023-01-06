MSI reveals an army of laptops, monitors, PC components, and more at CES 2023

What you need to know

MSI is a huge manufacturer of laptops, desktops, PC components, accessories, and more.

During CES 2023, the company revealed a huge lineup of new gaming products.

The announcements included four gaming laptops, a gaming desktop, four monitors, and much more.

The company also announced its lineup of GeForce 40-Series GPUs, a new motherboard, and other components and accessories.

CES 2023 is the place to be for the latest developments in the world of PC gaming, and MSI is one of the biggest players in the space. During the tech conference, MSI revealed a veritable avalanche of new products, ranging from high-end gaming laptops to individual PC components and accessories. There's a lot here, so we'll jump right into it.

Many exact details are light on the moment for these products, unfortunately, but here's everything you need to know about MSI's announcements during CES 2023.

MSI Stealth Studio gaming laptops

MSI's Stealth line of gaming laptops are meant to deliver impeccable creative and gaming performance in a thin and light package. During CES 2023, MSI revealed two new laptops with the Stealth 14 Studio and the Stealth 16 Studio. As you can imagine, these laptops are similar in many ways, but with the former possessing a 14-inch, 240Hz, 16:10 QHD+, IPS display and the latter possessing a 16-inch display with the same resolutions and specs.

Both laptops are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. MSI also packed these laptops with RGB-backlit keyboards from SteelSeries, quad-speaker audio setups, and Thunderbolt 4 support. The 16-inch model boasts a 99Whr battery, the largest it can legally be, which will (hopefully) lend it halfway decent battery life for a gaming laptop. The duo certainly looks sleek, but it remains to be seen if they, or any of MSI's latest gaming laptops, have what it takes to compete with the best gaming laptops on the market.

MSI Raider GE78 HX gaming laptop

The MSI Raider GE78 HX is equipped with some of the most powerful and capable hardware you can currently find in a gaming laptop. With up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, the Raider GE78 looks like a truly ridiculous powerhouse of a laptop. MSI also tweaked the laptop's design with a new customizable RGB "Matrix" bar, and threw in a ton of ports, a high refresh rate display, and a physical camera shutter.

MSI Titan GT77 HX gaming laptop

The MSI Titan GT77 HX may look comparable to the previous Raider GE78 HX on the surface, but MSI is positioning this as a true desktop replacement laptop. The Titan GT77 HX, which builds on the previous MSI Titan GT77, is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, but also brings a massive 17.3-inch, 4K, 144Hz, MiniLED display, a mechanical keyboard, an IR-equipped webcam, a massive 99Whr battery, and an astonishing four fans and eight pipes to keep everything running cool.

MSI desktops and PC components

While MSI's laptops may steal the show for many, the company also announced a multitude of desktop-centric products, including the MSI MEG Trident X2 pre-built gaming desktop powered by 13th Gen Intel Core and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series hardware, and an increased integration with MSI's gaming monitors. If MSI's desktop offers great performance at a reasonable price, it could find its way onto our list of the best pre-built gaming desktops.

MSI also announced four new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs, ranging from the 4080 to the all-powerful 4090, which will allow users to upgrade their PCs with the latest GPUs, enhanced by MSI with superior cooling. MSI has long made some of the best overall versions of the best graphics cards, so it's definitely worth keeping an eye on these.

Those who desire faster loading speeds can consider the ultra-premium MSI SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 SSD, which offers ludicrous speeds of up to 10GB/s an up to 4TB of storage capacity. Finally, the MSI MEG Z790 Godlike motherboard and MSI MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 power supply make it easy to build the perfect Intel-powered gaming desktop.

MSI monitors

MSI announced four new monitors at CES 2023, including three curved gaming monitors and a creator-focused professional monitor. The MSI Modern MD271UL is a 27-inch 4K monitor powered by USB Type-C with 65W Power Delivery, and features an exclusive MSI app to allow users to customize the display. The MSI MAG 275CQRX, on the other hand, is a 27-inch QHD monitor with 250Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and 1000R curve.

Finally, the premium MSI MEG 342C and 491C QD-OLED monitors feature stunning OLED displays with a 0.1ms response time, great color gamut support, and curved 34-inch and 49-inch panels wide-screen panels. Could these be the next greatest gaming monitors? We'll have to wait to find out.

MSI routers and accessories

Last but not least, MSI announced a handful of new routers, accessories, and more. First, the MSI RadiX series of gaming routers aim to deliver peerless Wi-Fi performance in your home. The AX6600 boasts Wi-Fi 6 support, while the AXE6600 adds Wi-Fi 6e support as well as customizable RGB lighting. Finally, the ultra-premium BE22000 is one of the few Wi-Fi 7 routers available, with incredible range and auto-detecting antennas that can track the exact location of your devices and ensure that you're always getting the strongest signal possible.

There's also the MSI Clutch GM51, a wireless gaming mouse that weighs only 85G, the MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic mid-range gaming keyboard, and the stylish MSI Pen 2 with a graphite tip and wide device support thanks to the Microsoft MPP2.6 protocol.