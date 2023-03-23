New Lenovo Legion lineup includes one of the first laptops with Wi-Fi 7

By Sean Endicott
published

Lenovo's new Legion Slim laptops feature the latest chips from AMD and Intel, and two of them support Wi-Fi 7.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i in Storm Grey
(Image credit: Lenovo)

What you need to know

  • Lenovo just announced the 8th generation of its Lenovo Legion Slim laptops.
  • The Lenovo Slim 7i and Slim 7 are among the first laptops to ship with support for Wi-Fi 7.
  • The Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5i, Legion Slim 5, and Legion Slim 5 (14-inch) are expected to ship later this year, with most arriving in April or May 2023.

Lenovo unveiled its new lineup of Legion Slim laptops today. The company announced new versions of its Legion Slim 7i and Legion Slim 7 (16-inch), Legion Slim 5i and 5 (16-inch) and introduced a 14-inch model of the Legion Slim 5. All of the laptops are expected to launch later this year, with most of them set to ship in April or May. We have a full breakdown of availability and pricing below.

The PCs are designed to deliver a solid gaming experience within compact bodies. Lenovo highlights that the laptops feature an SD card slot, rapid charging, and other options that help users enjoy the best PC games. They also come with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5i, Legion Slim 5, and Legion Slim 5 (14-inch) all feature Lenovo Artificial Intelligence chips that power the Lenovo AI Engine+, which helps keep the PCs cool by dynamically adjusting thermals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ModelPriceAvailability
Legion Slim 7iFrom $1,770April 2023
Legion Slim 7From $1,770May 2023
Legion Slim 5iFrom $1,350April 2023
Legion Slim 5From $1,200May 2023

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 and 7i

Image 1 of 6
Lenovo Legion Slim 7
(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Legion Slim 7i and Slim 7 sit atop Lenovo's new gaming laptop lineup. The Legion Slim 7i runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor while the Legion Slim 7 features an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU. Both come with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

The laptops each feature 16-inch Lenovo PureSight gaming displays with 16:10 aspect ratios. Those screens have up to a 240Hz VRR panel that can reach 500 nits of brightness. Those that don't need that refresh rate, such as certain creators, can opt for a 3.2K 165Hz VRR screen that covers 100% DCI-P3.

While gaming laptops draw a lot of power under load, the Slim 7i and Slim 7 support Super Rapid Charge that can get a laptop to 100% in 80 minutes. The 230W Slim Adaptor has two USB-C ports that support 140W charging and DisplayPort 1.4.

The Legion Slim 7i and Legion Slim 7 are two of the first laptops to feature Wi-Fi 7 support.

The Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboards have full number pads, 1.5mm of travel, and interchangeable WASD keycaps. They also work with Legion Spectrum per-key RGB lighting. There's also an option for white backlit keys that can't change color.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo Legion Slim 7iLenovo Legion Slim 7
ProcessorUp to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HUp to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
Operating systemWindows 11 Pro / HomeWindows 11 Pro / Home
GraphicsUp to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU
8GB GDDR6 (125W) 2175MHz boost clock		Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU
8GB GDDR6 (125W) 2175MHz boost clock
MemoryUp to 32GB (1x 16GB onboard, 1x 16GB slot)
5600MHz DDR5		Up to 32GB (1x 16GB onboard, 1x 16GB slot)
5600MHz DDR5
StoragePCIe SSD Gen4
512GB / 1TB		PCIe SSD Gen4
512GB / 1TB
Display16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 240Hz IPS HDR 500-nits
16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 165Hz IPS 300-nits
16" 3.2K (3200x 2000) 16:10 165Hz IPS 430-nits		16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 240Hz IPS HDR 500-nits
16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 165Hz IPS 300-nits
16" 3.2K (3200x 2000) 16:10 165Hz IPS 430-nits
Camera1080p with E-Shutter and Tobii Horizon support1080p with E-Shutter and Tobii Horizon support
Audio2x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone		2x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone
Keyboard1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or per-key RGB
WASD switchable set		1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or per-key RGB
WASD switchable set
Ports2x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x audio combo jack
1x 4-in-1 SD card reader
1x E-Shutter
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (always-on 5V2A)
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1		1x USB-C (USB 4, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x USB-C (USB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x audio combo jack
1x 4-in-1 SD card reader
1x E-Shutter
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (always-on 5V2A)
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1
BatteryUp to 99.99WhrUp to 99.99Whr
Networking2x2 Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)
2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1		2x2 Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)
2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
PowerUp to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery		Up to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery
Dimensions357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6 - 19.9mm357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6 - 19.9mm
WeightStarting at 2 kgStarting at 2 kg

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and 5i

Image 1 of 2
Lenovo Legion Slim 5i in Misty Grey
(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Legion Slim 5i is powered by an AMD processor while the Legion Slim 5 has an Intel CPU. Both laptops are available in 16 models but only the Legion Slim 5 has a 14-inch option.

User can choose up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor in the Legion Slim 5i. The Legion Slim 5 has up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. Both of them will be available with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

With up to a 160W TDP, the Legion Slim 5i should deliver high performance, but that power draw will also drain battery quickly. Super Rapid Charge support and a USB-C port that supports up to 140W charging should help keep the laptop topped up.

The gaming laptops have full-sized Legion TrueStrike keyboards with replaceable WASD keycaps and Legion Spectrum 4-zone RGB lighting.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo Legion Slim 5iLenovo Legion Slim 5
ProcessorUp to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HUp to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
Operating systemWindows 11 Pro / HomeWindows 11 Pro / Home
GraphicsThin: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU
Thinner: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU		Thin: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU
Thinner: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU
MemoryUp to 32GB (2x 16GB)
5600MHz DDR5		Up to 32GB (2x 16GB)
5600MHz DDR5
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen4Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen4
DisplayUp to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) HDR IPS
16:10, 240Hz, 5ms/3ms response time
100% sRGB, 500-nits		Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) HDR IPS
16:10, 240Hz, 5ms/3ms response time
100% sRGB, 500-nits
CameraUp to 1080p with E-ShutterUp to 1080p with E-Shutter
Audio2x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone		2x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone
Keyboard1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or 4-zone RGB
WASD switchable set		1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or 4-zone RGB
WASD switchable set
Ports1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4)
1x audio combo jack
1x 4-in-1 SD card reader
1x E-Shutter
1x RJ45 Ethernet
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (always-on 5V2A)
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1		1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4)
1x audio combo jack
1x 4-in-1 SD card reader
1x E-Shutter
1x RJ45 Ethernet
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (always-on 5V2A)
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1
BatteryUp to 80WhrUp to 80Whr
Networking2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1		2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
PowerUp to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery		Up to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery
DimensionsThin: 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7 - 25.2mm
Thinner: 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7 - 21.9mm		Thin: 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7 - 25.2mm
Thinner: 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7 - 21.9mm
WeightStarting at 2.3 kgStarting at 2.3 kg
