New Lenovo Legion lineup includes one of the first laptops with Wi-Fi 7

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced the 8th generation of its Lenovo Legion Slim laptops.

The Lenovo Slim 7i and Slim 7 are among the first laptops to ship with support for Wi-Fi 7.

The Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5i, Legion Slim 5, and Legion Slim 5 (14-inch) are expected to ship later this year, with most arriving in April or May 2023.

Lenovo unveiled its new lineup of Legion Slim laptops today. The company announced new versions of its Legion Slim 7i and Legion Slim 7 (16-inch), Legion Slim 5i and 5 (16-inch) and introduced a 14-inch model of the Legion Slim 5. All of the laptops are expected to launch later this year, with most of them set to ship in April or May. We have a full breakdown of availability and pricing below.

The PCs are designed to deliver a solid gaming experience within compact bodies. Lenovo highlights that the laptops feature an SD card slot, rapid charging, and other options that help users enjoy the best PC games. They also come with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5i, Legion Slim 5, and Legion Slim 5 (14-inch) all feature Lenovo Artificial Intelligence chips that power the Lenovo AI Engine+, which helps keep the PCs cool by dynamically adjusting thermals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Price Availability Legion Slim 7i From $1,770 April 2023 Legion Slim 7 From $1,770 May 2023 Legion Slim 5i From $1,350 April 2023 Legion Slim 5 From $1,200 May 2023

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 and 7i

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Legion Slim 7i and Slim 7 sit atop Lenovo's new gaming laptop lineup. The Legion Slim 7i runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor while the Legion Slim 7 features an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU. Both come with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

The laptops each feature 16-inch Lenovo PureSight gaming displays with 16:10 aspect ratios. Those screens have up to a 240Hz VRR panel that can reach 500 nits of brightness. Those that don't need that refresh rate, such as certain creators, can opt for a 3.2K 165Hz VRR screen that covers 100% DCI-P3.

While gaming laptops draw a lot of power under load, the Slim 7i and Slim 7 support Super Rapid Charge that can get a laptop to 100% in 80 minutes. The 230W Slim Adaptor has two USB-C ports that support 140W charging and DisplayPort 1.4.

The Legion Slim 7i and Legion Slim 7 are two of the first laptops to feature Wi-Fi 7 support.

The Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboards have full number pads, 1.5mm of travel, and interchangeable WASD keycaps. They also work with Legion Spectrum per-key RGB lighting. There's also an option for white backlit keys that can't change color.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Operating system Windows 11 Pro / Home Windows 11 Pro / Home Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU

8GB GDDR6 (125W) 2175MHz boost clock Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU

8GB GDDR6 (125W) 2175MHz boost clock Memory Up to 32GB (1x 16GB onboard, 1x 16GB slot)

5600MHz DDR5 Up to 32GB (1x 16GB onboard, 1x 16GB slot)

5600MHz DDR5 Storage PCIe SSD Gen4

512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD Gen4

512GB / 1TB Display 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 240Hz IPS HDR 500-nits

16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 165Hz IPS 300-nits

16" 3.2K (3200x 2000) 16:10 165Hz IPS 430-nits 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 240Hz IPS HDR 500-nits

16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 165Hz IPS 300-nits

16" 3.2K (3200x 2000) 16:10 165Hz IPS 430-nits Camera 1080p with E-Shutter and Tobii Horizon support 1080p with E-Shutter and Tobii Horizon support Audio 2x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio

Dual microphone 2x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio

Dual microphone Keyboard 1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting

White backlight or per-key RGB

WASD switchable set 1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting

White backlight or per-key RGB

WASD switchable set Ports 2x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)

1x audio combo jack

1x 4-in-1 SD card reader

1x E-Shutter

1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (always-on 5V2A)

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

1x HDMI 2.1 1x USB-C (USB 4, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)

1x USB-C (USB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)

1x audio combo jack

1x 4-in-1 SD card reader

1x E-Shutter

1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (always-on 5V2A)

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

1x HDMI 2.1 Battery Up to 99.99Whr Up to 99.99Whr Networking 2x2 Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)

2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1 2x2 Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)

2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1 Power Up to 230W slim adapter

140W USB-C power delivery Up to 230W slim adapter

140W USB-C power delivery Dimensions 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6 - 19.9mm 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6 - 19.9mm Weight Starting at 2 kg Starting at 2 kg

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and 5i

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Legion Slim 5i is powered by an AMD processor while the Legion Slim 5 has an Intel CPU. Both laptops are available in 16 models but only the Legion Slim 5 has a 14-inch option.

User can choose up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor in the Legion Slim 5i. The Legion Slim 5 has up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. Both of them will be available with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

With up to a 160W TDP, the Legion Slim 5i should deliver high performance, but that power draw will also drain battery quickly. Super Rapid Charge support and a USB-C port that supports up to 140W charging should help keep the laptop topped up.

The gaming laptops have full-sized Legion TrueStrike keyboards with replaceable WASD keycaps and Legion Spectrum 4-zone RGB lighting.