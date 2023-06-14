Razer refreshes Blade 14 with Ryzen 9, NVIDIA RTX 4070, and AMD Ryzen AI

What you need to know

Razer just announced and launched its refreshed Blade 14 with the latest AMD Ryzen processor inside.

The laptop runs on up to a Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU.

You can order the new Razer Blade 14 now through Razer's website starting at $2,399.99.

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the company's best laptops. The first AMD version of the PC launched in 2021 and was then refreshed in April 2022. It's that time of year again, as Razer has just announced and launched a new Blade 14. The latest version of the gaming laptop runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics. It's available today through Razer's website with a starting price of $2,399.99.

The Ryzen 9 7940HS is the world's fastest ultrathin processor, according to AMD's testing. It hits boost speeds of up to 5.2GHZ. It also has AMD Ryzen AI, which is an AI engine that balances power and efficiency.

Razer Blade 14 specs (Image credit: Razer) CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

GPU: Up to NVIDIA RTX 4070

RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5

Display: 14" 16:10 QHD+ with 240HZ refresh rate

Colors: Matte black | Mercury White

To go along with the new CPU and GPU options, the Razer Blade 14 has a 14-inch 16:10 QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. It also comes with up to 32GB or DDR5 RAM.

As the name suggests, the Blade 14 is also thin and light for a gaming laptop. It is 0.71 in (17.99 mm) thick and weighs 4.05 lbs (1.84 kg).

The side of the laptop features two USB4 Type-C ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. The PC's 1080p webcam also supports Windows Hello and has a mechanical privacy shutter.

Razer promises up to 10 hours of battery life, thanks to the Blade 14's 68.1 Wh battery and a new Battery Health Optimizer feature within Razer Synapse. That figure, of course, will vary depending on what you're doing on the PC. If you're enjoying the best PC games the whole time, you won't get 10 hours of battery life.

When you do drain the battery of the Blade 14, you'll be able to top it up to 80% within an hour via quick charging.