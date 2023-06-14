Razer refreshes Blade 14 with Ryzen 9, NVIDIA RTX 4070, and AMD Ryzen AI
One of the best Razer laptops just got even better.
What you need to know
- Razer just announced and launched its refreshed Blade 14 with the latest AMD Ryzen processor inside.
- The laptop runs on up to a Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU.
- You can order the new Razer Blade 14 now through Razer's website starting at $2,399.99.
The Razer Blade 14 is one of the company's best laptops. The first AMD version of the PC launched in 2021 and was then refreshed in April 2022. It's that time of year again, as Razer has just announced and launched a new Blade 14. The latest version of the gaming laptop runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics. It's available today through Razer's website with a starting price of $2,399.99.
The Ryzen 9 7940HS is the world's fastest ultrathin processor, according to AMD's testing. It hits boost speeds of up to 5.2GHZ. It also has AMD Ryzen AI, which is an AI engine that balances power and efficiency.
CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
GPU: Up to NVIDIA RTX 4070
RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5
Display: 14" 16:10 QHD+ with 240HZ refresh rate
Colors: Matte black | Mercury White
To go along with the new CPU and GPU options, the Razer Blade 14 has a 14-inch 16:10 QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. It also comes with up to 32GB or DDR5 RAM.
As the name suggests, the Blade 14 is also thin and light for a gaming laptop. It is 0.71 in (17.99 mm) thick and weighs 4.05 lbs (1.84 kg).
The side of the laptop features two USB4 Type-C ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. The PC's 1080p webcam also supports Windows Hello and has a mechanical privacy shutter.
Razer promises up to 10 hours of battery life, thanks to the Blade 14's 68.1 Wh battery and a new Battery Health Optimizer feature within Razer Synapse. That figure, of course, will vary depending on what you're doing on the PC. If you're enjoying the best PC games the whole time, you won't get 10 hours of battery life.
When you do drain the battery of the Blade 14, you'll be able to top it up to 80% within an hour via quick charging.
Razer Blade 14 | From $2,399.99 at Razer
The latest version of the Blade 14 runs on up to a Ryzen 9 7940HS and NVIDIA RTX 4070. It features up to 32GB of RAM as well and a QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 240HZ.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.