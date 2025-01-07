Samsung has a new wave of laptops to show off. The company unveiled Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 PCs at CES 2025. The devices run on Intel's latest Core Ultra processors (Arrow Lake). With 47 TOPS on board, the PCs are built with AI in mind. They support a range of AI features such as AI Select and Photo Remaster. The NPUs on the laptops can also be leveraged by third-party applications to perform AI tasks.

Pricing for the new laptops has not been shared at this time, but the devices are expected to start shipping in February.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 share a lot with their predecessors. Iterative updates can be frustrating, but the Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 earned high marks from our colleagues. A chip refresh and making sure the internals are the latest available add up to create laptops that look promising.

Interestingly, neither of the Galaxy Book5 Pro laptops are Copilot+ PCs. Both devices are AI PCs and have several AI features, but Samsung's press release makes no mention of Copilot or Copilot+.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro specs Specs Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro (16-inch) Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro (14-inch) OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 Intel Core Ultra 7 Graphics Intel Arc Intel Arc NPU Intel AI Boost Intel AI Boost Memory 16GB 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Display 16-inch, 16:10, AMOLED, 2880x1800, 500 nits, 120Hz (VRR), 120% DCI-P3 14-inch, 16:10, AMOLED, 2880x1800, 500 nits, 120Hz (VRR), 120% DCI-P3 Camera 2MP 1080p 2MP 1080p Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, microSD, HDMI 2.1 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, microSD, HDMI 2.1 Wireless Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7 Battery 76.1 Wh 68.1 Wh

Unboxing Galaxy Book5 Pro | Book5 Pro 360 | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

“We are thrilled to make Galaxy AI and cutting-edge innovation accessible to more people than ever before, addressing their unique productivity needs on PC and other Galaxy devices,” said Samsung's Changtae Kim. “Alongside our trusted industry partners, we are delivering an AI experience on Galaxy Book that empowers users to work, create and connect in more intelligent ways through our growing ecosystem.”

Samsung states that the Galaxy Book5 Pro (16-inch) can get up to 25 hours of video playback and charge up to 35% in only 30 minutes. Real-world battery figures will depend greatly on usage, but the raw figures are intriguing. The Dynamic AMOLED 2x display of the new Galaxy Book5 Pro laptops has a 3K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which can help with battery life and making motion appear smooth on the display.

The screens of the new Galaxy Book5 Pro laptops support Vision Booster as well, which tone maps and adjusts the contrast and colors of a display based on lighting conditions.

While the new laptops are not Copilot+ PCs, Samsung focused on their AI capabilities heavily. The laptops support AI Select to get more information about anything that appears on your screen and Photo Remaster, which uses AI to retouch and clean up images.

Samsung and Microsoft have worked together for years to bring together Samsung phones and PCs, and that continues here. The new laptops support Microsoft Phone Link, nearby device sharing, storage sharing, and quick share. They also work with multi control and second screen, the latter of which allows you to use your Galaxy Tab device into a second screen for your PC.