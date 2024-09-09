The only Copilot+ PC I've really considered buying has never been cheaper

Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips have been on the market for a few months now, and prices have been sporadically dropping with some notable discounts at major retailers.

We now know that certain Intel and AMD laptops with the latest hardware will receive Copilot+ access in November, so competition is only about to get stronger for the Qualcomm-equipped PCs. That's driving prices down even further, resulting in what we have here — the cheapest price I've ever seen on the only Copilot+ PC I've seriously considered buying.

If you're interested in checking out Qualcomm's strong ARM64 performance and efficiency in a sleek 14-inch notebook with tons of high-end features, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is an easy recommendation. Samsung's laptops are often underrated despite their aesthetic appeal, build quality, AMOLED screens, and comfy keyboards, and that's before even touching the Galaxy AI tools that only get better if you also use a Galaxy phone.

The 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge with a Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80) chip, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 2.8K AMOLED touch display usually costs about $1,350, but this deal at Best Buy has it down to $950. That's 400 off the regular price, and I've never seen it cheaper.

Why I love the Galaxy Book4 Edge

Samsung's laptops are often overlooked, but every time I've used one I've been impressed. And when the first wave of Copilot+ PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Systems-on-Chip (SoC) was announced in May, it was the Galaxy Book4 Edge that most caught my attention.

In the usual Samsung fashion, there are two sizes available for the Book4 Edge. The one I'm highlighting here that's discounted is the smaller 14-inch version, perfect for anyone who prefers to travel light and who doesn't need the extra screen real estate. This really is an ideal laptop for those on the move, as it combines the efficiency of a Snapdragon X Elite SoC and a chassis that weighs just 2.6 pounds (1.18kg).

The aluminum body, finished in a Sapphire Blue color, boasts two USB4, HDMI 2.1, and 3.5mm audio ports, and the laptop has Wi-Fi 7 for reliable and fast wireless connectivity.

Samsung didn't cut any corners with the speakers, display, or keyboard, and the sub-$1,000 price doesn't stress how good the hardware is. There are four speakers — two 4W woofers and two 2.7W tweeters — with Dolby Atmos for outstanding sound. The keyboard is comfortable and the touchpad is huge. But the real gem is the 14-inch display with a 2.8K resolution and AMOLED panel. It has a 120Hz variable refresh rate to be easy on the eyes, it covers the DCI-P3 color spectrum, and it reaches up to 500 nits brightness with HDR enabled.

The X Elite (X1E-80) SoC has proven itself to be super powerful and efficient, and you'll be able to get true all-day battery life without worrying about slow performance on DC power. The inclusion of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for local AI acceleration brings it into the Copilot+ fold, allowing you to tap tools like Windows Recall, advanced Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, Cocreator, and more without requiring a connection to Microsoft's servers.

The Galaxy AI difference

Microsoft's Copilot+ tools aren't the only AI features available on the Galaxy Book4 Edge. Samsung has its own suite of tools known as Galaxy AI, and while it's designed primarily for use with Galaxy phones, some features are bleeding across form factors now that the Book4 Edge is on the market.

You can connect your phone to the Book4 Edge with Link to Windows, allowing you to control just about everything from the laptop. Copilot (the standard assistant) on the laptop will handle common tasks like sending messages, reminders and alarms, and contact searches with voice commands. But you can also access Galaxy AI tools like Circle to Search, Chat Assist, and more right from your laptop's larger display.

It's expected that Galaxy AI will continue to improve on the cross-platform functionality, especially if Samsung plans on charging for the service. It has stated that Galaxy AI will be free until 2025, but it hasn't specified what will happen beyond then.

Even if you aren't interested in the AI tools available with the Galaxy Book4 Edge, it's a sleek laptop with a beautiful AMOLED display, powerful and efficient Snapdragon X Elite SoC, and tons of high-end features. Getting it for less than $1,000 right now at Best Buy might be too good to pass up.