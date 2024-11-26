This Samsung laptop is so gorgeous it'll make a MacBook Pro blush, and it's down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday

To many Samsung is best known for its smartphones, but the company also makes some of the best laptops on the market. When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book4 Edge, the company showed off a stunning laptop that could make a MacBook Pro blush. The new Galaxy Book4 Edge is also one of the first Copilot+ PCs and runs on a Snapdragon X processor, both of which are exciting developments in the land of Windows PCs. Right now, you can grab a Galaxy Book4 Edge with a Snapdragon X Plus processor for $200 off. If you need a more powerful laptop, the Snapdragon X Elite version of the Galaxy Book4 Edge is also on sale for Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X Plus)

Now: $699.99 at Samsung "Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge succeeds as a zippy Copilot+ Windows 11 laptop that provides plenty of runway for productivity and personal tasks. You'll view it all on a vibrant and poppy 14-inch or 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and the overall build is focused on being lightweight and portable. It even boasts exclusive ecosystem features for using a Galaxy Phone on the laptop or stretching your screen to a Galaxy Tab." TechRadar: Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a premium laptop with good battery life, and Copilot+ features. ❌Avoid if: You need to use apps that do not work on Windows on Arm PCs or need a more powerful PC for gaming or creating content. Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) CPU: Snapdragon X Plus GPU: Qualcomm Adreno RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB AI PC: ✅ Launch date: 2024 See at: Samsung 💰Price check: $699.99 at Amazon 🤔Alternative deal: $550 off Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X Elite)

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: A MacBook Pro killer?

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge competes with Apple's MacBook Pro in several key areas, including design and display. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge was among the first Copilot+ PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips. The Snapdragon X Plus inside this model is the most affordable of the Snapdragon X lineup, promising efficiency while still delivering performance for everyday use.

The Snapdragon X Plus also features an NPU, which is a special processor optimized for AI tasks. That chip powers features such as Windows Studio Effects and Live Captions. The Galaxy Book4 Edge will also support Windows Recall in the future, though that feature is only in testing at the moment.

Since the Galaxy Book4 Edge runs on an Arm processor, you should make sure that all your apps will work well on the PC before buying the device. Many apps now run on Windows 11 on Arm natively and there is also Prism emulation to cover apps that aren't native to Arm. But there are some apps that do not work well on Arm PCs. A third-party site called WindowsOnArm keeps track of apps that are native to Arm, able to run through emulation, or not supported.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge that's currently on sale for $699.99 features a 14-inch FHD display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Those are modest specs compared to a maxed-out Galaxy Book4 Edge but they're perfect for everyday use. Many people overpay for laptops by grabbing high-end devices with chips and specs they don't need. The Galaxy Book4 Edge highlighted here is a great PC for people who browse the web and do everyday tasks. If you want to game or are a creator, you'll want a more powerful PC. Luckily, there are plenty of options this time of year when it comes to deals on the best Windows laptops.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge and some of Samsung's other laptops connect seamlessly with Samsung smartphones. Microsoft and Samsung have worked together for years to bring together the two popular categories of devices. You can sync messages, photos, notifications, and even mirror your phone screen on your PC. It's the closest thing to Apple's iOS / macOS connectivity on the Windows and Android side of things.

In terms of design and seamless connectivity with a smartphone, the Galaxy Book4 Edge competes with the MacBook Pro, but we're talking about the Snapdragon X Plus model, that's about where the comparison ends. When comparing the Galaxy Book4 Edge vs. MacBook Pro, you need to look at the Samsung laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite and an AMOLED display (which is on sale right now through Best Buy). The more powerful Galaxy Book4 Edge goes toe-to-toe with a MacBook Pro.

