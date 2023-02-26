Sleeker, more powerful, and redesigned — check out the new Lenovo ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4.

The X13 Yoga Gen 4 runs on the latest internals from Intel and the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 has options with Intel or AMD CPUs and GPUs.

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 will be available in May 2023 with an expected starting price of $1,099.

Also shipping in May 2023, the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 will be available starting at $1,379.

Lenovo unveiled a lengthy list of laptops, PCs, and other devices at Mobile World Congress. Among those are the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4. Both PCs build on several generations of popular models from Lenovo with refreshed internals and refined designs.

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 features the latest internals from Intel or AMD. On the Intel side of things, users can choose from a range of 13th Gen Intel Core processors paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Those that prefer AMD can get the laptops with a Ryzen 7000 CPU and Radeon 700M Series graphics.

The ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 is only available in Intel configurations.

Both new ThinkPad X13 laptops have thinner bezels than their predecessors. They have 16:10 displays as well, which are becoming increasingly popular since they provide more screen space without affecting the overall size of a laptop that much.

They also feature optional 5-megapixal IR cameras. The camera module of the ThinkPad X13 laptops juts out a bit, which also makes it easier to open the devices.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 OS Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro CPU 13th gen Intel Core processors with Intel vProAMD Ryzen 7000 series Mobile Processors 13th gen Intel Core processors with Intel vPro GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics (Intel models)

AMD Radeon Graphics (AMD models) Intel Iris Xe graphics Memory LPDDR5: Up to 32GB LPDDR5: Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Display 13.3” 16:10100% sRGB · 2.8K OLED, 400nit, 100% DCI-P3, EyesafeWUXGA Low Power IPS, 400nit, EyesafeWUXGA IPS Touch, 300nitWUXGA IPS 300nit 13.3” 16:10WUXGA, Touch, 100% sRGB Low Power IPS, 400nit, EyesafeIPS 300nit AGIPS 300nit ARAS Audio Dual far-field microphones with Dolby Voice

2 x user facing speakers with Dolby Audio Dual far-field microphones with Dolby Voice

2 x user facing speakers with Dolby Audio Camera FHD RGB with privacy shutter

5MP RGB + IR with privacy shutter FHD RGB with privacy shutter

5MP RGB + IR with privacy shutter Battery 41Whr | 54.7Whr 41Whr | 54.7Whr Dimensions mm: 301.7 x 214.8 x 15.95 mm: 301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4 Weight 1.14kg

2.51lbs 1.2kg

2.64lbs Color Deep Black

Storm Grey Deep Black

Storm Grey Ports 2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 on AMD)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Audio Jack 2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Audio Jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 Optional: 4G LTE WWAN Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 Optional: 4G LTE WWAN

Image 1 of 6 Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 side view half closed (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 side view half closed in black (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 side view open in black (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 side view open in silver (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 display (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 side view of ports (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 will be available with up to a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display that's Dolby Vision enabled. That screen also has Eyesafe Certified Natural Low Blue Light technology. Ultrasonic presence detection on the laptop can help prevent bystanders from seeing your screen from over your shoulder.

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 (from $1,099) and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 (from $1,379) will both start shipping in May 2023.