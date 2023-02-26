Sleeker, more powerful, and redesigned — check out the new Lenovo ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga

By Sean Endicott
Lenovo trimmed down the bezels and packed new internals in its latest ThinkPad X13 laptops.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
(Image credit: Lenovo)

What you need to know

  • Lenovo just announced the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4.
  • The X13 Yoga Gen 4 runs on the latest internals from Intel and the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 has options with Intel or AMD CPUs and GPUs.
  • The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 will be available in May 2023 with an expected starting price of $1,099.
  • Also shipping in May 2023, the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 will be available starting at $1,379.

Lenovo unveiled a lengthy list of laptops, PCs, and other devices at Mobile World Congress. Among those are the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4. Both PCs build on several generations of popular models from Lenovo with refreshed internals and refined designs.

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 features the latest internals from Intel or AMD. On the Intel side of things, users can choose from a range of 13th Gen Intel Core processors paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Those that prefer AMD can get the laptops with a Ryzen 7000 CPU and Radeon 700M Series graphics.

The ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 is only available in Intel configurations.

Both new ThinkPad X13 laptops have thinner bezels than their predecessors. They have 16:10 displays as well, which are becoming increasingly popular since they provide more screen space without affecting the overall size of a laptop that much.

They also feature optional 5-megapixal IR cameras. The camera module of the ThinkPad X13 laptops juts out a bit, which also makes it easier to open the devices.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 ThinkPad X13 Gen 4ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4
OSUp to Windows 11 ProUp to Windows 11 Pro
CPU13th gen Intel Core processors with Intel vProAMD Ryzen 7000 series Mobile Processors13th gen Intel Core processors with Intel vPro
GPUIntel Iris Xe graphics (Intel models)
AMD Radeon Graphics (AMD models)		Intel Iris Xe graphics
MemoryLPDDR5: Up to 32GBLPDDR5: Up to 32GB
StorageUp to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDUp to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Display13.3” 16:10100% sRGB · 2.8K OLED, 400nit, 100% DCI-P3, EyesafeWUXGA Low Power IPS, 400nit, EyesafeWUXGA IPS Touch, 300nitWUXGA IPS 300nit13.3” 16:10WUXGA, Touch, 100% sRGB Low Power IPS, 400nit, EyesafeIPS 300nit AGIPS 300nit ARAS
AudioDual far-field microphones with Dolby Voice
2 x user facing speakers with Dolby Audio		Dual far-field microphones with Dolby Voice
2 x user facing speakers with Dolby Audio
CameraFHD RGB with privacy shutter
5MP RGB + IR with privacy shutter		FHD RGB with privacy shutter
5MP RGB + IR with privacy shutter
Battery41Whr | 54.7Whr41Whr | 54.7Whr
Dimensionsmm: 301.7 x 214.8 x 15.95mm: 301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4
Weight1.14kg
2.51lbs		1.2kg
2.64lbs
ColorDeep Black
Storm Grey		Deep Black
Storm Grey
Ports2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 on AMD)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x Audio Jack		2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x Audio Jack
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 Optional: 4G LTE WWANWi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 Optional: 4G LTE WWAN
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 side view half closed (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 will be available with up to a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display that's Dolby Vision enabled. That screen also has Eyesafe Certified Natural Low Blue Light technology. Ultrasonic presence detection on the laptop can help prevent bystanders from seeing your screen from over your shoulder.

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 (from $1,099) and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 (from $1,379) will both start shipping in May 2023.

