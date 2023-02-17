Surface Duo 2 update rolls out, and it's more than simple security improvements

What you need to know

An update for the Surface Duo 2 is rolling out now.

The update is available for unlocked Surface Duo 2 devices in the United States.

Microsoft has not shared a change log yet, but the update is 318 MB, so it's more than a simple security update.

Microsoft is rolling out an update for the Surface Duo 2. The update is available for unlocked devices in the United States. Twitter user Javid Majid flagged the update to our team. There doesn't appear to be a change log at this point, but the update is 318 MB, so it's more than just security updates.

We won't know exactly what's in the update until Microsoft releases a change log. It could be a large number of fixes, or it could be more significant.

@Daniel_Rubino @zacbowden looks like a new Surface Duo 2 update is out in the USA for unlocked devices. Size 318MB, so more than security updates for Feb.

While we wait to receive the change log for the recent Surface Duo 2 update, you can catch up on the latest news about the Surface Duo lineup.

The last update for the Surface Duo 2 shipped in December. That update included security improvements and a fix for a bug that would stop certain phone calls from working.

The Surface Duo 2 has run out of stock at several retailers. Microsoft confirmed that it is committed to the Surface Duo line but did not clarify if production on the foldable has stopped.

According to our Senior Editor Zac Bowden's sources, the next version of the Surface Duo will not be a dual-screen device. Instead, Microsoft will shift to a design with a foldable display, much like the Vivo X Fold and Honor Magic Vs. (opens in new tab)

Want to get the update as soon as possible? Here's what you need to know.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network.

Open Settings in your app drawer.

in your app drawer. Select System.

Select System Update.

Select Check for update.

Select Restart now.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as it becomes available.