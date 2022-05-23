Surface Laptop Studio wood covers now available from Toast

What you need to know

Toast recently launched its wood covers for the Surface Laptop Studio.

The covers are available in walnut, ebony, maple, rosewood, and lyptus.

Toast's Surface Laptop Studio covers start at $69 but can be customized for an additional cost.

Surface Laptop Studio owners have a new option for skinning their devices. Toast now has wood covers available for the unique 2-in-1.

The covers are available in walnut, ebony, maple, rosewood, and lyptus. They start at $69, but if you want a cover that surrounds the trackpad, it'll cost you an additional $24. There's also an option to show off the shiny Surface logo with a cutoff for five more dollars.

The covers are laser-cut for precision and sanded by hand to bring out their texture. Toast promises a "warm, tactile feel and a lustrous look."

The company notes that the hinge of the Surface Laptop Studio will not lower all the way down into studio mode if you have a wood cover on the device. You can still fold the device down, but the display won't be completely flush against the laptop's body.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Toast) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Toast) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Toast)

We're no strangers to Toast and its Surface covers. Our executive editor Daniel Rubino looked at the Surface Laptop cover in walnut, the Surface Pro cover in bamboo, and the Surface Book 2 cover in ash in 2020. All of them earned positive reviews. They also shared the same pros and cons.

Toast has reliably made covers for Surface products for years, as explained by Rubino. In each review, he highlighted that the covers were high quality, easy to apply, and precisely cut. The downside is that they all come at a relatively high price.