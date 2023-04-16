The Yoga 9i, arguably Lenovo's best laptop, is now for sale at Best Buy
Lenovo's latest laptop launched with a refined design and a pen right in the box.
What you need to know
- The Lenovo Yoga 9i is now available through Best Buy starting at $1,400.
- The convertible laptop features a 13th Gen Intel CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to a 4K OLED display.
- The Lenovo Yoga 9i is available through Best Buy and Lenovo starting at $1,400 and version with higher specs costs $1,800.
Lenovo announced its Yoga 9i earlier this year at CES 2023. The laptop then launched this month, adding another contender for the top spot on our list of the best Windows laptops.
The convertible laptop has a refined design that will look familiar to fans of the Yoga lineup while having some finishing touches that are new. The rounded corners and brushed edges of the PC make it stand out from some of the Yoga 9i's boxy competitors.
The Yoga 9i is available in only two versions when it comes to specs, though there are a couple of colors to choose from, however (oatmeal and storm grey). Both models have a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. They also each have 16GB of memory. The main difference between the models is that the more affordable option has 2.8K OLED display while the high-end version has a 4K screen (3840 x 2400).
The higher end model also has double the storage (1TB) compared to the base model (512GB).
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Yoga 9i
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Windows 11 Pro
|CPU
|13th Gen Intel Core i7-P28
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|RAM
|16 GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Gen 4
|Display
|14-inch, 4K, OLED, IPS, 16:10
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|400 nits
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|100% DCI-P3
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|VESA Certified Display HDR True Black 500
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Dolby Vision
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|PureSight
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Touch
|Audio
|Bowers & Wilkins 2.2ch speakers
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Quad speaker system
|Camera
|FHD 2M + IR Hybrid
|Ports
|Left
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|1x USB-A Gen 3.24
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Right
|Row 21 - Cell 0
|1x USB-C (USB 3.24)
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Audio jack
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
|Colors
|Storm Grey
|Row 25 - Cell 0
|Oatmeal
|Dimensions
|12.52 x 9.06 x (T2) 0.60 (T4) 0.65 in (318 x 230 x (T2) 15.25 (T4) 16.5 mm)
|Weight
|From 3.08 lb (1.4 kg)
Like its predecessors and other Yoga devices from Lenovo, the Yoga 9i can flip around into different modes. Specifically, it can be used in laptop, stand, tent, or tablet mode. The included Precision Pen 2 and the laptop's touchscreen give users some extra options when it comes to input and interacting with the machine.
The speakers of the Yoga 9i live within a soundbar that rotates. As a result, sound fires at you regardless of which posture you flip the PC into.
We'll have a review of the Lenovo Yoga 9i in the near future, so keep your eyes out for more details.
When shopping for the Lenovo Yoga 9i, make sure to check which generation of the device you're getting. Last year's models are still solid laptops — and they're currently discounted — but if you want the latest specs you should get a Yoga 9i with a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU.
Lenovo Yoga 9i
This flexible laptop runs on the latest Intel Core CPU and Iris Xe graphics. It can flip around into four different modes and supports both touch and a pen that's included in the box.
From $1,400 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | From $1,700 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)
