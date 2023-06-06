You can now preorder a Lenovo Yoga Book 9i and its gorgeous pair of screens
A one-of-a-kind laptop with two screens could be yours in just over one week.
What you need to know
- The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is now available for preorder through Best Buy.
- The unique laptop has a pair of displays, allowing it to be used in a variety of postures.
- Thanks to its included keyboard and foldable cover, the Yoga Book 9i can be used as a traditional clamshell laptop, a portable desktop with two displays, a book-style desktop, or a foldable tablet.
- The Yoga Book 9i starts shipping on June 16, 2023 but you can preorder it now for $1,999.99.
Earlier this year, Lenovo announced the Yoga Book 9i, a unique laptop that features a pair of displays. Rather than having a single massive foldable screen like the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the Yoga Book 9i has a hinge between its displays. In addition to acting as a clever location for a soundbar, that hinge is the key to the one-of-a-kind laptop.
CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7
GPU: Intel Iris Xe
Display: Two 2880 x 1800 screens
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Audio: 2x 2W, 2x 1W, Bowers & Wilkins speakers
Battery: 80Whr
The Yoga Book 9i will start shipping on June 16, 2023, but you can preorder it now through Best Buy for $1,999.99. The laptop also appears on Lenovo's website, but that page doesn't have an option to preorder just yet.
If you want a traditional clamshell laptop, you can fold the Yoga Book 9i horizontally and either use its included physical keyboard or an on-screen touch keyboard. That physical keyboard can sit at the top of the second screen to leave room for a trackpad or the bottom of the screen to have a mini display above it.
If you want to maximize the screens, you can do so vertically or horizontally. An origami-style stand lets you prop the Yoga Book 9i up to have two screens stacked on top of each other. You can also rotate the laptop to make it look like a book with two separate screens.
We have a full Yoga Book 9i review on the way, so keep your eyes peeled. In the meantime, you can check out our colleague Michael Fisher (AKA Mr Mobile) play around with the unique PC. He went hands-on with the Yoga Book 9i at CES 2023.
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i | Preorder for $1,999.99 at Best Buy
This unique laptop has two displays, allowing it to act as a portable desktop, book-style laptop, or one-of-a-kind tablet. It comes with a physical keyboard that lets it convert into a traditional clamshell laptop as well.
