A wide range of Lenovo's laptops are on sale ahead of Windows 10's end-of-life date.

The end of full Windows 10 support is quickly headed our way on October 14, 2025, and many PC users have an important decision to make.

You can continue using your Windows 10 PC — it's not going to stop working suddenly — but it will no longer automatically receive all maintenance and security updates. Microsoft has provided some workarounds with its Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, but the next logical step is to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC.

Lenovo is making this as painless as possible with a host of massive laptop discounts in its Big Upgrade Event sale, and I've handpicked the nine best deals based on our thousands of hours spent with Lenovo PCs.

My favorite Lenovo laptop deal

Windows Central laptop expert Zachary Boddy most recently reviewed the 16-inch Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 10), awarding it 4.5 stars and giving it a Windows Central Best Award in the process.

Boddy points out that "creators, engineers, and other professionals the world over rely on powerful 16-inch laptops to keep them working smoothly," and the Yoga Pro 9i represents an outstanding alternative to the Dell 16 Premium, Razer Blade 16, and MacBook Pro 16.

It's a premium laptop packed with high-end features, like the comfy keyboard, six-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos support, 5MP webcam with IR sensor for Windows Hello, and modern Wi-Fi 7 for fast and reliable internet.

Image 1 of 3 A look at the Yoga Pro 9i 16" sitting open on a desk with the display, keyboard, and touchpad in view. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Another look at the Yoga Pro 9i 16" open on a desk, with an angled look at the gorgeous display. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) A look at the Yoga Pro 9i 16" lid and raised communication bar that houses the 5MP + IR camera. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Boddy specifically calls out the generous port selection as a big perk. The PC has two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, two USB-A 3.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a full-size SD card reader.

It's the display, however, that gets the most attention. It measures 16 inches, it has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and it uses a Tandem OLED panel to offer a 3.2K resolution, improved color accuracy (100% across the three common gamuts), and up to 1,000 nits brightness.

Take all this and power it with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU and a discrete NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, and you have a PC that can do it all.

Boddy remarks in their review that "the pricing feels just right for such a capable machine." Considering it's $400 off at Lenovo and even cheaper at Best Buy at $1,749.99, this discount shouldn't be ignored.

Best Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals

Save 24% ($290) Lenovo Legion LOQ 15": was $1,189.99 now $899.99 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's budget LOQ gaming lineup can get you one of NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs with access to all of DLSS 4's advancements for far less than $1,000. This is a great way to break into PC gaming on the cheap. Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, anti-glare, non-touch, 100% sRGB, 300 nits, 144Hz. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 250. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5050 Laptop (discrete). NPU: 16 TOPS. RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 (upgradeable). Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ❌ 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

Best Lenovo ThinkPad business laptop deals

Save 26% ($570) Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14" (Aura Edition): was $2,199 now $1,629 at Lenovo USA 🚨 Use code "THINKTECHSALE" at checkout for the full discount. This secure and durable Copilot+ PC is ideal for professionals who need a new, cutting-edge business partner. This is a look at the future of ThinkPad, with premium features throughout. A 25% discount is not to miss. Display: 14 inches, 2880x1800, OLED, anti-reflective, touch, HDR 600 True Black, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, 30-120Hz VRR, low blue light. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 268V vPro. GPU: Intel Arc 140V (integrated). NPU: 48 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x-8533. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅ 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

Save 31% ($560.50) Lenovo ThinkPad P14s (Gen 6): was $1,799 now $1,238.50 at Lenovo USA 🚨 Use code "LENOVOPOWER" at checkout for the full discount. AMD's awesome Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 CPU brings powerful performance and plenty of security, which is exactly what you want in a mobile workstation. With a massive $560 discount, this is one I think professionals should seriously consider. Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, anti-glare, non-touch, 100% sRGB, 500 nits, 60Hz, low power. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350. GPU: AMD Radeon 860M (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 32GB DDR5-5600 (upgradeable). Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅ 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

Save 19% ($460) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6): was $2,459 now $1,999 at Lenovo USA 🚨 Use code "THINKTECHSALE" at checkout for the full discount. The ThinkPad T14s is a slimmer version of Lenovo's best-selling business laptop, and it comes with a powerful Core Ultra 7 268V CPU with an NPU that can handle all of Windows 11's built-in Copilot+ AI tools. Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, anti-glare, touch, 400 nits, 60Hz. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 268V vPro. GPU: Intel Arc 140V (integrated). NPU: 48 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x-8533. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅ 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

More great laptop deals at Lenovo's Big Upgrade Event

Save 24% ($500) Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 10, Aura Edition): was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Lenovo USA 🚨 Use code "YOGAUPGRADE" at checkout for the full discount. The Yoga 9i (Gen 10) is one of our favorite Windows laptops thanks to its sleek and versatile convertible design, strong performance, and premium features. The 4K OLED display and rotating soundbar hinge are just the start. Display: 14 inches, 3840x2400 (UHD+), OLED, touch, HDR 500 True Black, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits, 60Hz, low blue light. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 258V. GPU: Intel Arc 140V (integrated). NPU: 48 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x-8533. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅ 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

Save 35% ($290) Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 14" (Gen 10): was $839.99 now $549.99 at Lenovo USA 🚨 Use code "IDEAUPGRADE" at checkout for the full discount. This is a great little convertible laptop for anyone who needs an affordable PC to handle web browsing, email, Office, and other productivity tools. The Core Ultra 5 225U CPU will provide plenty of power, and the 2-in-1 versatility will certainly come in handy when you want to stream some TV or play touch games. Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, touch, 300 nits, 60Hz. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 225U. GPU: Intel Graphics (integrated). NPU: 12 TOPS. RAM: 8GB LPDDR5x-8000. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ❌ 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

Save 22% ($220) Lenovo ThinkBook 16" (Gen 8): was $1,009 now $789 at Lenovo USA 🚨 Use code "SAVEONTHINKBOOK" at checkout for the full discount. Lenovo's ThinkBook lineup offers durable and performant PCs for less than ThinkPad. This model features a large 16-inch display with plenty of space for multitasking, and its lack of an NPU for AI tasks makes it perfect for those who want to stick with traditional computing. Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, anti-glare, touch, 300 nits, 60Hz. CPU: Intel Core 5 210H. GPU: Intel Graphics (integrated). NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 (upgradeable). Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌ Copilot+ PC: ❌ 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

Do I need to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC before October 14, 2025? Not necessarily. Although Microsoft has announced the end date for Windows 10 support, you can continue using your PC as normal. It just won't receive security and feature updates as it did before.

Is there a way to extend Windows 10 security updates on my old PC? Yes, Microsoft's Extended Security Updates (ESU) program is designed to offer Windows 10 security updates for an extra year after the End-of-Life date. You just have to ensure that you're enrolled in the program to receive the updates.

Are Windows 11 PCs the logical upgrade path? Yes, at least unless you'd like to experiment with a different operating system, like Linux, ChromeOS, or macOS. Windows 11 is Microsoft's current playground, and it includes all of the latest updates and features.

