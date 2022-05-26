LG announces new UltraGear gaming displays with HDR and rapid refresh rates
Gotta go fast with these new LG UltraGear gaming monitors.
What you need to know
- LG announces three new gaming displays, the 32GQ950, 32GQ850, and 48GQ900.
- The three new displays have a mixture of specs and prices, but all have high refresh rates for gaming.
- No word yet on pricing, but the new screens will be available later in May.
LG just announced a new range of UltraGear monitors for PC gamers. The 32GQ950, 32GQ850, and 48GQ900 feature an all-new design language, the latest display technologies, as well as a range of connectivity ports and features. If you're waiting for a new 4K or QHD monitor to launch from LG, now's a good time to make notes.
Up first is the 32-inch UltraGear 32GQ950 with its 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Nano IPS display and Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology. The 32-inch GQ850 has the same display, but with a lower HDR support and higher refresh rate. Then there's the 48-inch 48GQ900, which is LG's first entry into the OLED gaming monitor market.
LG worked to give its 2022 UltraGear monitors a small visual refresh with a sleeker aesthetic. The new Hexagon Lighting is certainly an eye-catcher, and so too are the sharp angular stands. As well as new display technologies, LG is utilizing HDMI 2.1 for variable refresh rate (VRR) support in 4K gaming.
If you require rapid response times, the two 32-inch panels take just 1ms to go from grey to grey (GTG), whereas the 48-inch screen takes just 0.1ms. The 32GQ950 can hit a brightness of 1,000 nits and is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified. The 32GQ850 can hit a height of 600 nits and is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified.
|Specifications
|LG UltraGear 48GQ900
|LG UltraGear 32GQ950
|LG UltraGear 32GQ850
|Display type
|OLED
|Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer
|Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer
|Screen size
|47.5-inch
|31.5-inch
|31.5-inch
|Resolution
|4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
|4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
|QHD (2,560 x 1,440)
|Color gamut
|DCI-P3: 98.5%
|DCI-P3: 98%
|DCI-P3: 98%
|Refresh rate
|120Hz (OC: 138Hz)
|144Hz (OC: 160Hz)
|240Hz (OC: 260Hz)
|Response time
|0.1ms GTG
|1ms GTG
|1ms GTG
|HDR
|HDR10
|VESA DisplayHDR 1000
|VESA DisplayHDR 600
|Adaptive sync
|NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium
|NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
|NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA Adaptive Sync
|Ports
|3x HDMI
|2x HDMI
|2x HDMI
|1x DisplayPort
|1x DisplayPort
|1x DisplayPort
|3x USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)
|3x USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)
|3x USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)
|4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
|4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
|4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
|Speakers
|2x 20W
|-
|-
|Stand adjustment
|-
|Pivot, height, tilt
|Pivot, height, tilt
These specifications are usually found in the best gaming monitors. As well as these new monitors, LG plans to launch a gaming mouse and mousepad later this year, and yes the latter will have RGB lighting. Keep an eye out later this month to see these monitors drop, though prices have yet to be confirmed.
