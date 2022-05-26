LG announces new UltraGear gaming displays with HDR and rapid refresh rates

Gotta go fast with these new LG UltraGear gaming monitors.

LG UltraGear 2022
  • LG announces three new gaming displays, the 32GQ950, 32GQ850, and 48GQ900.
  • The three new displays have a mixture of specs and prices, but all have high refresh rates for gaming.
  • No word yet on pricing, but the new screens will be available later in May.

LG just announced a new range of UltraGear monitors for PC gamers. The 32GQ950, 32GQ850, and 48GQ900 feature an all-new design language, the latest display technologies, as well as a range of connectivity ports and features. If you're waiting for a new 4K or QHD monitor to launch from LG, now's a good time to make notes.

Up first is the 32-inch UltraGear 32GQ950 with its 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Nano IPS display and Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology. The 32-inch GQ850 has the same display, but with a lower HDR support and higher refresh rate. Then there's the 48-inch 48GQ900, which is LG's first entry into the OLED gaming monitor market.

LG worked to give its 2022 UltraGear monitors a small visual refresh with a sleeker aesthetic. The new Hexagon Lighting is certainly an eye-catcher, and so too are the sharp angular stands. As well as new display technologies, LG is utilizing HDMI 2.1 for variable refresh rate (VRR) support in 4K gaming.

If you require rapid response times, the two 32-inch panels take just 1ms to go from grey to grey (GTG), whereas the 48-inch screen takes just 0.1ms. The 32GQ950 can hit a brightness of 1,000 nits and is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified. The 32GQ850 can hit a height of 600 nits and is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified.

SpecificationsLG UltraGear 48GQ900LG UltraGear 32GQ950LG UltraGear 32GQ850
Display typeOLEDNano IPS with ATW PolarizerNano IPS with ATW Polarizer
Screen size47.5-inch31.5-inch31.5-inch
Resolution4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)QHD (2,560 x 1,440)
Color gamutDCI-P3: 98.5%DCI-P3: 98%DCI-P3: 98%
Refresh rate120Hz (OC: 138Hz)144Hz (OC: 160Hz)240Hz (OC: 260Hz)
Response time0.1ms GTG1ms GTG1ms GTG
HDRHDR10VESA DisplayHDR 1000VESA DisplayHDR 600
Adaptive syncNVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync PremiumNVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium ProNVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA Adaptive Sync
Ports3x HDMI2x HDMI2x HDMI
1x DisplayPort1x DisplayPort1x DisplayPort
3x USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)3x USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)3x USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)
4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
Speakers2x 20W--
Stand adjustment-Pivot, height, tiltPivot, height, tilt

These specifications are usually found in the best gaming monitors. As well as these new monitors, LG plans to launch a gaming mouse and mousepad later this year, and yes the latter will have RGB lighting. Keep an eye out later this month to see these monitors drop, though prices have yet to be confirmed.

