Looking for a new mousepad? Razer's latest decides that you need MORE RGB in your life, and I'm into it

What you need to know

Razer has announced (and released) a new premium Firefly gaming mousepad, this time with RGB illumination across its entire surface.

With a low-friction micro-texture, it's perfect for competitive gamers with esports-focused gaming mice.

In addition to its 15 customizable RGB zones, it also boasts an extra USB Type-A port for your mouse's wireless dongle.

The Razer Firefly V2 Pro is available now for $99.99 at Razer and other retailers, and comes in black and white.

Mousepads are one of the most important yet underrated accessories for any gaming setup, providing an optimal surface to ensure you get the best performance out of your mouse. Razer makes premium gaming mousepads itself, and it just announced its highest-end version yet. It's a hard, multi-layered mousepad similar to previous releases from Razer, but the brand-new Firefly V2 Pro is unlike any other mousepad — it's fully backlit with 15 RGB LED zones.

The Firefly V2 Pro is dripping style, with users able to fully customize the lighting across the entire surface of the mousepad using Razer Chroma. Razer says the Firefly V2 Pro can even react to your gameplay with dynamic lighting, if users would prefer. Of course, it's not just about style. Razer has designed this mousepad to be optimal for hardcore gamers.

The Firefly V2 Pro can be an excellent addition to any gaming setup. (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Firefly V2 Pro actually has three layers. There's a rubber anti-slip base to keep it in place, an RGB LED backlight with 15 individually customizable zones, and a final low-friction, micro-textured hard surface with a frosted finish that's optimized for optical mouse sensors. Many gamers prefer a soft mousepad, and for those Razer still has the Razer Goliathus Chroma.

You connect the Razer Firefly V2 Pro to your gaming PC using a detachable USB Type-C cable, which can also be used to charge your wireless mouse at the cost of the Firefly V2 Pro's RGB lighting. There's also an additional USB Type-A 2.0 port that can be used for your mouse's wireless dongle, ensuring that you're not losing a valuable USB port just to gain fancy RGB lighting.

Exclusively at Razer, you can also get a "Mercury" white version to match the rest of your setup. (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Firefly V2 Pro is already globally available, in typical Razer fashion. You can pick it up in its default black color for $99.99 at Razer or $99.99 at Amazon, but if your gaming setup is all-white then Razer also sells an exclusive "Mercury" white version for $99.99 at Razer. That's certainly not cheap for a mousepad, but there aren't a lot of mousepads out there with this kind of feature set.

Many gamers will be perfectly fine with a normal mousepad, but those who value style in addition to performance are bound to love the customizable, backlit Razer Firefly V2 Pro. I know I'm intrigued. It's the perfect pair for one of the best gaming mice, and may help you get the edge in your favorite PC games.

Razer Firefly V2 Pro — <a href="https://razer.a9yw.net/c/221109/642901/10229?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.razer.com%2Fgaming-mouse-mats%2Frazer-firefly-v2-pro%2FRZ02-04920100-R3U1" data-link-merchant="razer.com"" target="_blank">$99.99 at Razer (Black) | <a href="https://razer.a9yw.net/c/221109/642901/10229?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.razer.com%2Fgaming-mouse-mats%2FRazer-Firefly-V2-Pro%2FRZ02-04920200-R3M1" data-link-merchant="razer.com"" data-link-merchant="razer.com"" target="_blank">Razer (White) | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRazer-Firefly-Fully-Illuminated-Gaming%2Fdp%2FB0CY6RJRBR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="razer.com"" data-link-merchant="razer.com"" target="_blank">Amazon (Black) The Razer Firefly V2 Pro is now available for gamers that want a premium, high-performance mousepad that also boasts a ton of style. It's the first of its kind, with total full-surface illumination comprised of 15 individually customizable RGB zones.