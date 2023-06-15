Get the most out of your Surface Pro 9 with its latest firmware update

What you need to know

The Surface Pro 9 recently received a new firmware update.

No new features are included in this particular update, but it includes several performance and stability improvements.

The update might not be available for all users instantly but should be rolling out in the next couple of days.

Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 9 last year in October as the next-gen 2-in-1 flagship model. It's arguably one of the best Microsoft Surface PCs, shipping with Intel 12th-gen or ARM-based Microsoft SQ3 chips to take on the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X.

The entry recently received a new firmware update. It ships with several performance and stability improvements but doesn't include any new features.

The update is available for Surface Pro 9 owners running Windows 11 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. It's worth noting that once you download and install this update on your device, you won't be able to roll back to a previous version.

Here's the full changelog, as highlighted by Microsoft in the support document:

Improves product experience.

Addresses system performance, stability, and resolves system bug checks.

Addresses critical security vulnerability.

Improves fingerprint recognition.

Improves Wi-Fi and 5G performance and stability.

Improves battery life, performance, and battery charging.

Addresses 3rd party application performance.

Addresses touch and Wake on Lan issue when waking from sleep.

As is the case most times, the update might not necessarily be available to all Surface Pro 9 users immediately. This is because Microsoft releases Surface updates in phases.

Alternatively, you can head to Microsoft's website and manually install the update. You can also navigate through the Windows 11 Settings app and search for optional updates to access the latest firmware update for your Surface Pro 9.

It's also important to ensure that you get to restart your device once you're done installing the new update.

In other Surface news, Microsoft has officially started selling Surface replacement components such as displays, kickstands, SSDs, keyboards, and more via the Microsoft Store to make the devices more repair-friendly.